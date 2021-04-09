MURRAY — Senior defensive lineman Chris Stahl of the Murray State football team has been notified that he is just one of 126 student-athletes that will be awarded the prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.
The NCAA awards up to 126 postgraduate scholarships annually.
The scholarships are awarded to student-athletes in their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition, who excel academically and athletically.
One-time, non-renewable $10,000 scholarships are awarded annually, corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring).
The NCAA awards, within each spot season, 21 scholarships for men and women for use in an accredited graduate program.
Stahl is a double major in psychology and biology who currently has a 3.49 GPA.
The. St Louis native intends to enroll in medical school in the fall. Stahl has been a staple for Murray State where he has appeared in 34 games with a total of 64 tackles.
Off the field, Stahl is a two-time OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipient and is the current president of Newman House, Murray State’s Catholic Campus Ministry.
Stahl joins current Murray State regent and All-American Eric Crigler as Racer football student-athletes that have earned the award.
After a stint in the NFL, Crigler used his award to attend the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.
In 2019, after a successful career in the financial services industry, Crigler returned to Indiana University as director of the Capital Markets Academy, as well as a lecturer in finance and investments.
