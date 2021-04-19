OWENS CROSSROADS, ALA—Two Murray State Racers find themselves in the top 10 after the first part of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Sunday afternoon in Alabama.
Raeysha Surendran finished the day tied for fifth with a +1 score.
The course is a 72 par course. Surendran finished with a score of 73.
Ana Picchi also placed in the top 10 after she finished the day with a score of 74.
As a team Murray State is currently sitting in fourth after the first day of the tournament.
Picchi had a great day as she recorded two birdies.
Surendran played a great game on the course. She recorded 4 birdies on the day to go along with the 10 pars that she had.
Four different Racers got at least one birdie on the first day of the competition.
The tournament continues on Monday in Alabama. n
