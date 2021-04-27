MURRAY—Fresh off a pair of wins on Sunday, Murray State softball concluded its three-game set against Eastern Illinois with a single contest on Monday afternoon. The Racers (19-25, 16-12 OVC) were unable to complete the sweep, however, as the bats caught a case of the Mondays – dropping the series finale to the Panthers by a score of 4-0 in Charleston, Illinois.
The Panthers opened the scoring in the second with a single run courtesy of Abi Stahlhut’s RBI double, before Megan Burton’s two-run home run in the following frame made it 3-0 Eastern Illinois after three innings of action.
Aniya Holt’s run-scoring single in the fourth gave the Panthers a four-run cushion, and the Racers simply could not generate anything offensively as they were held to just two hits on the day.
Murray State’s best chances to get on the scoreboard came in the fourth and the sixth when they were able put runners in scoring position, but the final piece of the puzzle was missing offensively in the series finale.
Jensen Striegel singled and then stole second with just one out in the fourth, while Jordan Caple stole second and later advanced to third with just one gone in the sixth, but neither chance amounted to a Racer run.
Striegel and Lexi Jones were responsible for the two Racer hits with one apiece in the contest.
In the circle, Hannah James took the loss as she fell to 7-9 on the season after surrendering three earned runs over two innings of work. She collected one strikeout in the outing.
Jenna Veber tossed four effective innings in relief, facing just three batters over the minimum without allowing an earned run. She struck out one and did not walk a Panther batter.
The Racers will return to action on Wednesday when they make the trip to Florence, Alabama for a nonconference meeting with the Lions of North Alabama. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
