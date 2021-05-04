CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo—Murray State softball concluded its three-game series against Southeast Missouri on the road in Cape Girardeau on Sunday afternoon. The Racers fought until the end, but fell to the Redhawks by the slimmest of margins – dropping the series finale by a score of 3-2.
The Racer bats started strong as Murray State opened the scoring in the first inning when Sierra Gilmore crossed the plate on Logan Braundmeier’s two-out RBI single after reaching base with a double in the previous at-bat.
Southeast Missouri went on to level the game at 1-1 courtesy of an Ashley Ellis solo home run before pulling ahead by way of a Kynzie Wrigley RBI double. The two-run second frame for the Redhawks gave the home team a 2-1 lead through two complete.
The resilient Racer offense answered back in the fourth when Lily Fischer doubled and then came around to score thanks to a two-out RBI single off the bat of Taylor Jackson as fans were treated to a fresh ballgame through four innings on the day.
The score line remained unchanged until the bottom of the sixth when Ellis sent a full-count offering over the wall in right field as her second round-tripper of the day gave the Redhawks a 3-2 advantage through six innings of action.
Down to their last three outs, the Racers were unable to muster a response in the seventh as they fell to Southeast Missouri by a final score of 3-2.
Hannah James (7-11) recorded eight strikeouts on the day, but took the loss after surrendering three earned runs over five and two-thirds innings.
The two Racer runs came on six hits, with Logan Braundmeier (2-3, RBI) leading the way with her tenth multi-hit performance of the season. Gilmore and Fischer each doubled in the contest to account for the two Murray State extra-base hits on the day. Jensen Striegel also stole her team-leading 20th base of the season in the defeat.
The Racers will return to action on Saturday when they open a three-game series against Morehead State in the final home games of 2021 at Racer Field. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 4 p.m.n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.