FLORENCE, AL— Murray State softball played its final nonconference game of the regular season when they made the trek to North Alabama for a Wednesday afternoon clash with the Lions.
The Lions, who had not played a game since April 11, found their rhythm quickly in the return to action – defeating the Racers 11-0 in six innings behind a pair of grand slams in Florence, Alabama.
The Racers (19-26, 16-12 OVC) thought they had opened the scoring in the first frame when Sierra Gilmore’s line drive to center field drove in Jensen Striegel, but it was ruled that Striegel left first base early and the run was taken off the board.
Instead, it would be the Lions who made the breakthrough, taking advantage of their bases-loaded opportunity with one out in the third when Harley Stokes launched a grand slam to give her side a 4-0 advantage.
UNA tacked on two more in the fifth when Georgia Land’s single to left field scored a pair to make it 6-0 in favor of the home side.
A Sidney Bevis sacrifice fly in the following frame added another Lion run before Land brought the contest to an early end when she sent a two-out delivery soaring over the wall in left center for the second North Alabama grand slam of the ballgame.
Sierra Gilmore doubled as part of a two-hit performance to lead the Racers offensively, turning in her team-leading 16th multi-hit outing of the season in the defeat. Kamryn Carcich and Chloe Jacque also each doubled in the contest to account for the other two Murray State hits on the day.
Taylor Makowsky (5-3) would be on the hook for the loss, surrendering four earned runs over 2.1 innings of work while recording a strikeout.
Rachel Monroe pitched 2.2 innings in relief as the freshman made the first appearance of her collegiate career. She struck out one while allowing just a single earned run in the outing.
The Racers will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Cape Girardeau for a crucial three-game OVC series with Southeast Missouri. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 2 p.m.n
