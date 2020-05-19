MURRAY —Murray State Athletics announced, in partnership with new apparel service provider BSN SPORTS, a special on-line sale of exclusive ‘Stronger Together’ Racer gear, with a portion of the proceeds used to support the Racer Sustainability Fund, which provides need-based scholarships for current and future Murray State University students.
The ‘Stronger Together’ phrase, used often throughout the Commonwealth and in particular by current Governor Andy Beshear during the current COVID-19 pandemic, is coupled with the Murray State Athletics logo, on this exclusive line of Racer gear.
The online ‘Stronger Together’ team shop will remain open through June 12 and can be accessed via the following link: GoRacers.com/strongertogether. Murray State Team Shop will close for orders on June 12th, and please allow 3-4 weeks for delivery.
“We are pleased to partner with BSN SPORTS in support of the Racers Give fundraising campaign, to benefit student retention scholarships,” said Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “We encourage Racer Nation to visit the on-line Team Shop, to access this exclusive line of Stronger Together gear. Murray State University, and Murray Kentucky, is known for its warm, welcoming and collaborative sense of family. Sincere thanks to BSN SPORTS for their genuine partnership in support of our students, and this important fund-raising campaign.”
“When we began our partnership with Murray State Athletics, we wanted to get involved and use our My Team Shop platform for campaigns such as this,” said Todd Northrop of BSN SPORTS. “The Racers Give project is going to be a great help to the students of Murray State University and we’re very happy to be a part of the effort by creating this line of Stronger Together gear.”
Launched in April, the Racers Give campaign (Racer Sustainability Fund) set a goal of raising $250,000 and currently, thanks to the generosity of students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends has raised more than $183,000 to support needs-based scholarships for fall 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.