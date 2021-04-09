CAPE GIRADEAU, MO—Murray State women’s tennis made the trip to Southeast Missouri on Wednesday for a pivotal OVC match with the Redhawks.
In a clash of the league’s last two unbeaten teams in league play, the Racers came up just short in a hard-fought battle - falling to SEMO by a score of 4-3 at the Redhawk Tennis Complex in Cape Girardeau,Mo.
“We just missed too many opportunities today,” said MSU head coach Jorge Caetano. “We had 8-10 separate points that all went SEMO’s way, and if only one of them went our way we are talking about a possible win. Props to SEMO for finding a way to win those.”
The duo of Gabrielle Geolier and Anja Loncarevic teamed up to stay undefeated in OVC doubles play by way of a 6-3 win at the No. 3, but the Racers dropped the other two courts to concede the doubles point on the day.
“Gaby and Anja played a great match for us, but unfortunately we fell short on the other two courts,” added Caetano “We had our chances on court two but couldn’t capitalize on them.”
The Racers got three singles wins in the competition, with Sara Loncarevic leading the way with a straight-sets (7-5, 6-1) victory over SEMO’s Romana Tarajova at the No. 1. Sarah Bureau (4-6, 6-1, 6-4) claimed a win at No. 3, while Gabrielle Geolier improved to a perfect 4-0 against OVC foes with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph at the No. 6.
“Sara (Loncarevic) played extremely well, beating a girl who was undefeated in conference, and it just shows the extremely high level that she is playing at right now,” said Caetano. “Gaby was also on a mission today, and she was just dominating from start to finish. As a coach, I’m proud of the progress she has made. Sarah Bureau keeps being a strong position for us as she found herself down a set and not playing well, but still figured out a way of turning the match in her favor to win. Anja, Marit and Stasya all had their opportunities and, again, it just was not our day on those courts, but I’m proud of their effort. Now we have our eyes on our home matches this weekend.”
The Racers (7-7, 3-1 OVC) will return home on Friday to host SIUE in the first of two weekend matches in Murray. Friday’s match time is slated for noon at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts.
