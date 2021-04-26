EVANSVILLE, IND—The Murray State women’s tennis team saw its season come to a close on Saturday night when they fell to Austin Peay in the OVC Tournament semifinals at the Evansville Tennis Center. The Racers never found their rhythm in the match, falling to the Governors by a score of 4-0 in Evansville, Indiana.
In doubles, despite the team of Anja Loncarevic and Gabrielle Geolier having a 4-3 lead at the number three spot, their match would go unfinished due to the Governors clinching the doubles point with a pair of 6-2 wins at the number one and number two positions.
In singles, Stasya Sharapova (0-6, 6-3, 1-2 unfinished) and Marit Kreugel (6-1, 3-6, 0-3, unfinished) took their opponents to three sets, but Austin Peay was able to clinch the match with straight-set victories at the number. one, five, and six positions to seal a 4-0 win on the evening.
The Racers finish the year at 8-10 overall after posting a 4-3 OVC record in regular-season action. n
