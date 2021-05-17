Day Two
CHARLESTON, Ill—The Murray State women's track & field program competed at the OVC Outdoor Championships on day two of the three-day meet on Thursday in Charleston, Illinois.
Brooke Misukonis broke her own program record in the pole vault, clearing a height of 3.74m.
Meghan Fletcher claimed the Racers' second podium spot of the meet, finishing second in the high jump event.
Field Events
Jessikha Ribeiro was the top Racer in the heptathlon, she claimed fifth place, scoring 4499. Meghan Fletcher set a new PR of 4312 to finish seventh. Anna Vollet was 13th with 3918.
In the pole vault, the Racers finished fourth through seventh. Misukonis broke her previous school record of 3.70m by clearing 3.74m, finishing fourth in the event.
Jenna Pauly, Shannon Riley and Ella Siebenberger finished 5th, 6th and 7th, respectively in the event.
Fletcher finished second in the high jump with a height of 1.69m. Jenna Pauly set a new personal best at 1.64m.
Joza Mikulcik threw 36.85m in the discus event.
Track Events
In the 100m Hurdles preliminaries, Jabreuna Brimlett was the top qualifier running a 13.64, a season PR, to advance into the finals on Saturday.
Four Racers advanced into the 400m finals with Kayla Bell and Lucia Herrero-Yanez running personal bests. Bell and JaKayla McSwain had two of the top three qualifying times. Herrero-Yanez and D'Myia Thornton also finished in the top eight to qualify for the finals on Saturday.
Kenia Seals was the lone Racer to advance to the finals of the 100m on Saturday with an 11.76. Teliyah James and Rachel Hagans just missed qualifying by two-hundredths and four-hundredths of a second.
The duo of Amirr Evans and Kayla Bell qualified for the finals on Saturday. LaMiah Campbell just missed advancing by seven-hundredths of a second.
Dani Wright and Emma Creviston finished sixth and seventh in the 3000m steeplechase, Wright setting a new PR.
Day Three
The Murray State women's track & field program claimed nine medals on Saturday at the OVC Outdoor Championships, headlined by individual titles for women's triple jump and 100m hurdles and team titles in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
.Senior Jabreuna Brimlett claimed gold in the triple jump with a career-best jump of 12.24 meters marking the first time since 1990 a Racer has won the event.
Brimlett also won her second-career gold in the 100m hurdles, after previously winning in 2018.
Murray State swept the team relays, winning both the 4x100m and 4x400m. It was a repeat win for the 4x100 and the first time since 2004 that the Racers claimed gold in the 4x400.
The Racers finished third overall in the team competition with 131 points, finished two points behind Belmont and 17 behind 2021 OVC Champion Southeast Missouri.
Field Events
Jabreuna Brimlett becomes the fourth Racers in program history to win an OVC outdoor triple jump title and the first in 31 years. Natasha Brown was the last to accomplish the feat with a mark of 38' 3" in 1990 to cap Murray State's run of three straight from 1988-90.
Brimlett's mark of 12.24m (40' 2") moves her into a tie for third place in the Murray State record books.
Keyandra Mason and Eleri Gesler finished 6th and 10th, respectively in the event.
Joy Sparks finished fifth in the javelin, throwing a 40.21m.
Track Events
The women's 4x100m relay started off the events on the track for the day, with the Racers showing why they were the favorites coming into the weekend. The team of Jumyia Denning, Teliyah James, Lucia Herrero-Yanez and Kenia Seals, which has already broken the school record twice this season, held off a charging Eastern Illinois in the final 100 meters to repeat as 4x100 champions with a time of 45.36.
In the 100m hurdles, Brimlett won her second OVC title of the day as she broke away from the field to claim gold with a performance of 13.38.
In the women's 400m, Murray State made up half of the field of competitors. The Racers finished second, third and fourth with Kayla Bell and JaKayla McSwain landing on the podium.
Kenia Seals secured a podium finish in the 100m, crossing in second place in 11.58.
Dani Wright and Emma Creviston competed in the 5000m with Wright setting her second PR of the weekend, beating her previous time by 20 seconds.
The 4x400 saw an incredible effort by Lucia Herrero-Yanez as she closed a gap of about 50 meters in the final 200 meters of the race, coming from behind to beat Austin Peay's anchor at the line to claim Murray State's first 4x400 victory since 2004.n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.