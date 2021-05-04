LEXINGTON— The Murray State women’s track & field program competed at the Kentucky Invitational on day one of the two-day meet on Friday in Lexington.
Field events
Jessikha Ribeiro advanced to the long jump finals with a season-best jump of 5.59m.
Joy Sparks claimed second in the javelin with a new personal record of 41.25m.
Sprints
In the 100m, a trio of Racers, Kenia Seals, Teliyah James and Jumyia Denning, all advanced into the finals on Saturday with James and Denning setting new PRs and landed fifth and ninth on Murray State’s record books.
The 200m dash saw 10 athletes set either a new personal best or a season best.
Kayla Bell, LaMiah Campbell, Jumyia Denning, Amirr Evans, Meghan Fletcher, Rachel Hagans, Lucia Herrero-Yanez, Teliyah James, JaKayla McSwain, Jenna Pauly, Jessikha Ribeiro, Kenia Seals, and D’Myia Thornton all ran personal records.
Seals, James and Herrero-Yanez’s times of 24.11, 24.22 and 24.31, respectively, put them sixth, eighth and 10th on the all-time list.
Distance
Jessica Stein ran a 10:43.24 in the 3000m run, followed by Breanna Day at 11:17.21, Sophie Grogan at 11:38.56 and Ashley Zimmerman at 12:11.70
Day two
The Murray State women’s track & field program competed in day two of the Kentucky Invitational on Saturday in Lexington.
“Overall, this weekend showed that these kids have been putting in a lot of hard work,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler. “With PRs on both days and numerous kids moving up or getting on the MSU top 10 list, we are headed in the right direction for the OVC Championships. With an off weekend ahead, we look to try and correct a few things at practice over the next 10 days to get ready. I am proud of how the group competed overall with great competition around us.”
Sprints
Kenia Seals continued her outstanding campaign, finishing fourth in the 100m dash in a time of 11.63 seconds, a new PR.
Jabreuna Brimlett qualified for the 100m Hurdles finals with a run of 13.66.
Mid-Distance
Zarra Humphry paced Murray State in the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2:22.74.
Distance
Dani Wright led the Racers in the 1500-meter run, finishing in 4:43.76. She was followed closely behind by Emma Creviston who crossed in 4:46.19.
In the 3000-meter run, Jessica Stein was the top Racer finisher, crossing 11th of 33.
Field Events
Brooke Misukonis cleared 12’0.5”/3.67m in the pole vault.
Keyandra Mason jumped a mark of 10.98m in the triple jump.
Relays
The 4x100m relay of Denning, James, Herrero-Yanez and Seals finished second with a time of 45.42 seconds.
The 4x400m relay of McSwain, Herrero-Yanez, Thornton and Bell covered the distance in 3:44.76, to place fourth.
As the last regular-season meet, this was the Racers’ final effort before the postseason. Murray State will contest the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships May 13-15 at Eastern Illinois. n
