LOUISVILLE—The Murray State women’s track & field program will compete at the Clark Wood Open at the Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park hosted by Louisville.
“This weekend we look forward to competing against teams we don’t get a chance to see very often,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler. “The competition is first class and it will be a great test for us. In terms of season goals as a team and individuals, we look forward to taking one more step to achieving those. The weather won’t be ideal on Saturday, but I am glad it’s something we will see before OVC Championships in May,” says Head Coach Adam Kiesler.
The Clark Wood Open is a two-day meet, starting Friday, April 23 at 12 p.m. with the javelin throw and finishing on Saturday, April 24 with the 4x400m relay. Due to the projected rain and cool temperatures a few of Saturday’s events were moved to Friday.n
