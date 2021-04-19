Game 1 – MSU 9, Belmont 1
MURRAY—The Racers took an aggressive approach at the plate from the first inning of the day as they put up a pair of scores in the game’s first frame when Sierra Gilmore and Lindsey Carroll each plated a run with RBI singles as MSU held a 2-0 advantage through one inning of action.
Logan Braundmeier widened the margin in the third when her solo home run pushed the Racer lead to 3-0.
MSU then struck again in the fourth when they added another run by way of an RBI double off the bat of Taylor Jackson that scored Kamryn Carcich.
The Bruins scratched across their lone run of the contest in the fifth when Kaley Varner’s single to right scored Elison Ollinger, but the Racers responded with authority with a four-run home half.
Braundmeier once again provided the spark, driving in a pair with her single up the middle before Tyler Shemwell and Lily Fischer both drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to force in two more Racer runs to make it 8-1 after five complete.
After Braundmeier collected her fourth hit of the ballgame in the following frame, Kamryn Carcich brought the competition to an early end when her RBI double sealed a 9-1 run-rule victory for the Racers in six innings.
Hannah James went the distance in the circle for Murray State, notching her sixth win of the year after allowing just one run on three hits while striking out seven Bruins in the outing.
Sierra Gilmore (2-4, 2 R, RBI, SB) and Kamryn Carcich (2-3, 2 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R) each collected two hits apiece while Braundmeier (4-4, 3 RBI, 3 R, HR) became just the 13th Racer to record four hits in a game. The feat has been accomplished 19 total times in program history.
Game 2 – MSU 5, Belmont 0
The first run of the afternoon’s second game came in the bottom of the second as Murray State once again opened the scoring when Lily Fischer’s two-out single to center field scored Jordan Caple to give the Racers a 1-0 lead.
The MSU offense went right back to work in the third frame, putting a runner in scoring position from the inning’s first pitch when Sierra Gilmore lined a double to left field. Lindsey Carroll drove in Gilmore with a bloop single down the right field line, before the Racers added one more courtesy of a two-out RBI double from Taylor Jackson that scored Carroll to make it 3-0 through three complete.
The Racers took full control in the fifth, tacking on two more insurance runs when Logan Braundmeier belted her second home run of the day – a two-run shot to left that extended the lead to 5-0 after five innings of action.
Taylor Makowsky earned the win in the circle, improving to 5-2 in 2021, as the fifth-year senior dealt six scoreless frames with a season-high six strikeouts. Jenna Veber came in to work the seventh, and cruised through a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout to seal the victory.
At the plate, Lily Fischer (2-4, RBI), Sierra Gilmore (2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2B), Logan Braundmeier (2-3, 2 RBI, R, HR), and Lindsey Carroll (2-3, RBI, R) each collected two hits apiece in the victory. For Braundmeier, her two home runs in the doubleheader bring her season total to a team-leading six round-trippers in 2021.
The Racers (17-23, 14-10 OVC) will try for the sweep of the Bruins on Sunday in the series finale. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. from Racer Field in Murray, Kentucky.
Game 3- Belmont 5, MSU 3
It took extra innings, but the Belmont Bruins late in the game took the 5-3 win to avoid the sweep on Sunday.
Both teams struggled early to find any offense.
The Bruins found got on the board first on a RBI single by Lauren Veltri in the top of the third to give Belmont the early 1-0 lead.
The Racers responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with two runs of their own to take the lead at 2-1 thanks to a RBI double by Siearra Gilmore and a sacrifice fly out by Jordan Childress.
That would be the only two runs the Racers scored until the bottom of the 10th inning.
Belmont went on a scoring run in the seventh and the top of the 10th to put the game away despite the Racers scoring in the bottom of the inning.
Two MSU players had two hits on the day.
Lily Fischer and Jensen Striegel both went 2-for-5 batting to lead the Racers in hits.
Jenna Veber got the loss for the Racers going six-and-two-thirds innings. She allowed nine hits and had two strikeouts in the game. n
