NASHVILLE,Tenn—The Murray State women’s track & field program competed at Vanderbilt’s annual Black and Gold Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
“This weekend was a great jumping off point for the second half of our season,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler. Friday night was a great jumping off point with seven athletes running personal bests. Friday’s momentum continued in to Saturday as numerous athletes moved up both the MSU top 10 list as well as the OVC list. The 4x1 got us going in the track with a new school record and top 22 time in the eastern region. Everyone competed today no matter the event, heat or situation. As we love what the results were this weekend we must keep moving forward and keep our team goals in mind.”
In the field events, Joza Mikulcik threw a mark of 37.86m in the hammer throw, while Jasmine Claunch finished fourth in the triple jump, jumping a distance of 11.46m.
On the track, the Racers competed in the 200m, 1500m and 5000m.
Kenia Seals and Rachel Hagans set new personal bests in the 200m, with a time of 24.32 and 24.48, respectively, good for seventh and ninth all-time in the Murray State Record Books.
Dani Wright ran a 4:44.14 in the 1500m followed closely behind by Amirr Evans with a time of 4:48.11
On the women’s side in the 5000m, Emma Creviston crossed the finish line in 18:08.99 and Jessica Stein ran an 18:27.65.
For the men, Jorge Ruiz was the top finisher for the Racers, coming in ninth at 14:55.02. Caleb Kawasaki finished in 15:15.21 and Benjamin Hall came across in 15:34.99.
Sprints
Jabreuna Brimlett was tops in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.83 while Kenia Seals was tops in the 100m dash with a winning time of 11.83.
Middle Distance
JaKayla McSwain was second in the 400m with a time of 55.97, good for seventh on the all-time list.
Kayla Bell, LaMiah Campbell and Amirr Evans all secured new personal bests in the 800m. Bell and Campbell ran times of 2:11.20 and 2:11.26, putting them fifth and sixth on Murray State’s all-time list. Evans joins Bell and Campbell in ninth on the list after running a time of 2:12.43.
Distance
Emma Creviston PR’ed in the 3000 meters, finishing in 10:23.92. The time puts her in seventh in on the all-time list.
Field Events
Meghan Fletcher won the high jump, jumping a height of 1.71m winning the jump off with Ball State’s Jenelle Rogers. Jessikha Ribeiro finished third in the event at 1.68m.
Rachel Hagans 5.76m in the long jump to finish second with Jabreuna Brimlett coming in fourth at 5.40m.
Jenna Pauly was sixth in the pole vault with an effort of 3.55 meters followed by Shannon Riley and Brooke Misukonis who finished in a tie for seventh at 3.45 meters.
Joy Sparks was seventh in the javelin throw at 37.02m.
Relays
The Racers’ 4x100 meter relay team of Jumyia Denning, Teliyah James, Lucia Herrero-Yanez and Rachel Hagans broke the own record that they set earlier this season, running a 45.14 (45.138), placing second to Ball State (45.137) by one-hundredth of a second.
Prior to the weekend, the relay was 29th in the regional rankings. Their time of 45.14 ranks among the top 22 in the eastern region.
The relay team of McSwain, Herrero-Yanez, Bell and Thornton finished third in the 4x400 with a time of 3:45.85.
The Racers will travel to Louisville next weekend (Apr. 23 and 24) to participate in the Clark Woods Invite in Louisville, Kentucky.n
