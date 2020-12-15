MURRAY — Like a lot of people this year, Shawn Smith had been looking far and wide for a road race in which to run.
So with the Boonville, Indiana resident’s family also owning a vacation home along Kentucky Lake in Calloway County, he could not help noticing that there was a 5K that had been set for this past Saturday in nearby Murray. So he registered.
Then he won it, but that probably should not have been a surprise. Smith just happens to be a pretty competitive runner, one who is good enough to have qualified three times for one of the top road races in the world, the Boston Marathon.
“Yeah, I’ve qualified three times, but I’ve only been able to run in it once,” Smith said after reaching the finish area first in Saturday morning’s inaugural The Grinch’s 2020 Stink, Stank, Stunk 5K that started and ended at Murray High School. His finished the course in 21:50.3.
“I signed up about a month ago for this and it felt excellent to come here and run today. So many events have been canceled this year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic). This was a nice change to have and, oh yes, it’s that time of year where you’re having things like this to benefit kids (the race proceeds went to the Towing for Toys drive in Murray which is led by Max’s 641 Towing and Service).
“That was another good reason to part of something like this.”
Getting back to Smith’s Boston history, he said this year was to have been his second time of running in the place known as Beantown. However, fitting the theme of the Murray race, 2020 has not been particularly kind to runners and major events such as the Boston Marathon have not been immune.
“They always run it on what is called Patriots Day (which commemorates the Battles of Lexington and Concord in the Revolutionary War on the third Monday of April) in Boston and it really is a big deal. The one time I was able to run in it, there are people everywhere,” he said. “But this year, it didn’t happen because of the (coronavirus). So what they tried to do was move it to the fall. Well, you’ve probably been seeing how the virus is continuing to spread everywhere and the organizers finally decided to call it off.”
Smith said it was offered virtually, where qualifiers could either run the 26.2 miles on their own or incorporate it into another race. He chose to use a race near Indianapolis this year to account for some of the milage while he ran the rest of the way once he had officially finished. He qualified at a race last year near Boonville, which is about 30 minutes from Evansville.
“It’s not the same as running in the actual race, though,” he said, adding that he has learned that Boston officials do plan to allow all qualifiers to compete in the marathon in 2021 based on their times. “However, they’ve already said that the race won’t be in April (in 2021), so I think they’re hoping to try the fall again like they were going to do this year.”
