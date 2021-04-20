Kylie Chapman’s 14 strikeout game pushed the Murray Lady Tigers to a 2-1 win over the Calloway Lady Lakers on Monday in Murray.
Chapman and Calloway pitcher Izzy Housden combined for 23 strikeouts in the game.
“Kylie just hit her spots tonight,” Murray head coach Kimberly Pidcock said. “It really is we’ve been working with her on spots and spins so we can get some movement in there and just tonight. She was on it and we DH’d her so that in between innings she could work on pitching if need be and she came out for us.”
Housden finished the game with nine strikeouts in the game and had two hits in the loss.
“I’m incredibly proud,” Lady Lakers head coach Kady Arant said. “She shows up day after day and she does whatever it takes to not only give us a great game in the circle, but she also did great offensively for us. She got two hits, so you can’t ask for one player to do much more than that.”
Chapman quickly got three outs in the top of the first.
Murray High started the hitting early with back to back doubles.
Pitcher Izzy Housden was able to get out of trouble and get two quick outs with a hit to first and then a force out to third.
Housden struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.
Housden started off the top of the second with a base hit to center field.
Chapman started to find her rhythm in the inning after the hit.
She got the next three outs in order.
Both pitchers threw well in the early innings. Both pitchers through the first two innings had three strikeouts.
The hits were at a premium but the Lady Lakers started the scoring in a big way in the top of the third.
Adison Hicks hit a rocket to left field for a solo home run to give Calloway the 1-0 early lead.
Chapman struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.
Housden and Chapman were pounding the strike zone in the game and had command of their pitches.
Neither offense could get really going and base runners were at a premium.
Murray got their third double of the game on a hit to left field by Sydney Wyatt.
The doubles kept coming for the Lady Tigers with two outs in the bottom of the third.
Emily Dawson got a RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.
Murray got their fifth double of the game on a RBI double by Makenzie Turley to give the Lady Tigers the lead 2-1.
Housden stopped the bleeding on a fly ball in foul territory to get the third out.
Neither team could figure out the pitching.
Calloway in the bottom of the fifth got a runner on third with one out.
Chapman was able to get out of the inning on a pop up bunt and a strikeout to keep the Murray lead 2-1.
Calloway was down to the final three outs in the top of the seventh down one with Housden at bat.
Housden got in scoring position on a double to left field with no outs.
Chapman quickly got two outs to bring Calloway to their final out.
The tying run was at third with two out after a sacrifice bunt by Kylie Stallings.
Chapman struck out the last batter to secure the 2-1 win.n
