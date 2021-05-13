PADUCAH—The Calloway County and Murray High School track and field teams traveled to Paducah on May 7 and 8, for the Swift and Staley Midwest Team Challenge. The meet featured nine teams from Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee, and was hosted by McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman. Events on Friday were held at McCracken County with Saturday’s action hosted by the Blue Tornado. The Calloway County boys team was the runner-up with Murray High finishing right behind them in third place. In girls’ action, Calloway County placed second while Murray High managed a fourth-place showing.
The Murray High boys continued their season-long record of outstanding performances in the field events. The Tigers’ Sebastian Lawrence swept the shot put and the discus titles. Keaton McCoy and Zavion Carman finished second and third in the high jump, respectively, and took second place in the pole vault. Other top finishers in the field events for Murray High were Sokolowski - 6th in the triple jump; Gaige Jacobs - 5th in the shot put and discus; and Will Mitchum - 4th in the discus, and 7th in the shot put.
On the track the Tigers top individual performances came from Luke Cross - 3rd in the 3200-meter run and 9th in the 1600-meter run; Ashkahn Nabavi - 5th in the 110-meter hurdles; Carman - 3rd in the 400; Caleb Cauley - 5th in the 400-meter sprint; McCoy - 7th in the 400; Peter Kerrick - 7th in the 800-meter run; Xavier Biggers - 2nd in the 200-meter sprint; Carman - 4th in the 200; Christian Seavers - 6th in the 200; and Kaiona Olive 10th in the 300-meter hurdles. The remaining Murray High points came from the relay teams. The Tigers finished third in the 4x400-meter relay, fourth in the 4x800 and 4x100-meter relay, and third in the 4x200-meter relay.
Trystan Wright won the 110-meter hurdles for the Lakers who also got first-place performances from Aaron Fennel in the 400 and Ethan Futrell in the 800. In distance action, Daniel Puckett bested the field in the 3200-meter run. Other individual athletes scoring points for Calloway County were Tate Weatherly - 4th place in the 110 hurdles and 7th in the 300 hurdles; Aaron Fennel - 3rd in the 100; Timarian Bledsoe - 7th in the 100; Wright - 2nd in the 300 hurdles; Cohen McCartney - 4th in the 300 hurdles; Hunter Winebarger - 4th in the 400; Dominic Cashion - 5th in the 800; David Foote - 7th in the 1600; Justin Morgan - 3rd in the pole vault; Preston Guthrie - 6th in the pole vault; John Durham - 6th in the long jump; Reese Henderson - 7th in the triple jump; Luke Johnson - 6th in the shot put; and Luke Cullop was the top Laker in the discus at 10th place. Calloway County finished second in the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x800 relays to wrap up their scoring.
Calloway County garnered two individual wins in the girl’s competition as Ella Phillips won the 100 hurdles and Ainsley Smith won the 1600. Other Lakers to score points in individual track events were Olivia Anderson - 6th in the 100 hurdles, 6th in the 300 hurdles; McKenzie Davis - 5th in the 100 and 5th in the 200; Drake Calhoon - 7th in 1600 and 4th in the 3200; Elle Carson - 2nd in the 400; Sydney Naber - 5th in the 100 hurdles and 5th in the 300 hurdles; Lexi McClure - 7th in the 400; Jaycee Crouch - 8th in the 400; Smith - 2nd in the 800; Madison Futrell - 5th in the 800; and Brooklyn Smith - 8th in the 3200.
The top Laker performers in the field events were Alec Rodgers - 2nd in the high jump; Anderson - 7th in the high jump; Eowyn Gesler - 3rd in the pole vault; Naber - 4th in the pole vault; Ella Phillips - 6th in the triple jump; Avery Poston - 8th in the long jump; McKenzie Love - 6th in the long jump; Sayde Lowe - 8th in the triple jump; and Lydia Bell - 2nd in the shot put. The Calloway County girls finished second in the 4x800, third in the 4x100, and the 4x400 relays.
Jade Oakley dominated the discus and shot put competition to pace the Murray High girls while her teammate Rachel Trzepacz won the high jump. The other top individuals in field events for Murray High were Farris Howard - 2nd in the high jump; Erin Faulkner - 2nd in the pole vault; Trzepacz - 7th in the long jump and 5th in the triple jump; Kawai Olive - 2nd in the discus and 8th in the shot put; and Makayla Alderman - 7th in the discus.
The Lady Tigers top performances on the track were Layla Green - 4th in the 300 hurdles; Alyssa Watkins - 8th in the 100 hurdles; Hollis Borque - 6th place in the 100 and 3rd in the 200; Ashley Vonnhame - 3rd place in the 1600 and 12th in the 800; and Abby Elmore - 4th in the 400, Murray High finished fifth in the 4x800 and fourth in the 4x200 relays to round out their scoring.n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.