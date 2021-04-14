Calloway 6, Murray 3

Boys

Singles

1. Isaac Schwepker (C) def. Josh Tucker, 8-0

2.Grant Whitaker (M) def. Isaac Martin, 8-5

3.Caden Emerson (C) def. Dhevin Patel, 8-3

4.Caleb Johnson(C) def. Brendan Dancke, 8-3

5.Kevin Dawson (C) def. Ashkahn Nabavi, 8-6

6.Peter Kerrick (M) def. Jayden Morris, 8-1

Doubles

1.Schwepker/ Martin (C) def. Tucker/ Dancke, 8-0

2.Whitaker/ Patel (M) def. Johnson/ Dawson, 8-3

3.Emerson/ Morris (C) def. Nabavi/ Kerrick, 8-5

Murray 7 , Calloway 2

Girls

Singles

1. Kyra Jones (M) def. Olivia Mikulcik, 8-0

2. K’Lee Taylor (M) def. Kaitlyn Price, 8-0

3. Claire Whitaker (M) def. Gracie Turner, 8-4

4. Natalia Karvounis (M) def. Sydney Naber, 8-0

5. Cana McDonald (C) def. Elina Karvounis, 8-3

6.Macee Flores (M) def. Sophie Hendley, 8-3

Doubles

1. Jones/ Whitaker (M) def. Mikulcik/ Kelley Ann Hadzima, 8-1

2.Taylor/ N. Karvounis (M) def. Price/ Naber, 8-1

3.Turner/ McDonald (C) def. Flores/ E. Karvounis, 8-4

Tags

Recommended for you