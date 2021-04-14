Calloway 6, Murray 3
Boys
Singles
1. Isaac Schwepker (C) def. Josh Tucker, 8-0
2.Grant Whitaker (M) def. Isaac Martin, 8-5
3.Caden Emerson (C) def. Dhevin Patel, 8-3
4.Caleb Johnson(C) def. Brendan Dancke, 8-3
5.Kevin Dawson (C) def. Ashkahn Nabavi, 8-6
6.Peter Kerrick (M) def. Jayden Morris, 8-1
Doubles
1.Schwepker/ Martin (C) def. Tucker/ Dancke, 8-0
2.Whitaker/ Patel (M) def. Johnson/ Dawson, 8-3
3.Emerson/ Morris (C) def. Nabavi/ Kerrick, 8-5
Murray 7 , Calloway 2
Girls
Singles
1. Kyra Jones (M) def. Olivia Mikulcik, 8-0
2. K’Lee Taylor (M) def. Kaitlyn Price, 8-0
3. Claire Whitaker (M) def. Gracie Turner, 8-4
4. Natalia Karvounis (M) def. Sydney Naber, 8-0
5. Cana McDonald (C) def. Elina Karvounis, 8-3
6.Macee Flores (M) def. Sophie Hendley, 8-3
Doubles
1. Jones/ Whitaker (M) def. Mikulcik/ Kelley Ann Hadzima, 8-1
2.Taylor/ N. Karvounis (M) def. Price/ Naber, 8-1
3.Turner/ McDonald (C) def. Flores/ E. Karvounis, 8-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.