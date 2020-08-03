By
HAILEY
WATSON
Sports Reporter
MURRAY — The weather worked in favor of the boys on Friday morning as the Murray Tigers and Calloway County Lakers opened up their seasons with the Murray High Golf Invitational hosted at the Murray Country Club.
Although gray clouds brought with them a nagging fear of rain, the boys finished their competition dry and ended up being grateful for the shading of the sun.
The contest had 65 athletes present to compete, making it a tier one tournament.
“We’re trying to get in as many tier one golf tournaments as possible because when you have more players, then the players who earn those top places get more points,” Tiger head coach Denise Whitaker said. “We would love to have a great showing of our regional players at the Kentucky Coaches Association State Tournament. We’re very excited about that, so we’re hoping that all of the points earned today will help us get to the state tournament in September.”
Not only were there many athletes present, but there were also many levels of experience at the Murray Country Club on Friday morning.
“There are some extremely good golfers here, and there are some that just started playing,” Head coach for the Calloway County Lakers, Charlie Miles, said. “It was a good turn out.”
There was one athlete in particular that everyone kept their eye on: Marshall County’s returning state champion, Jay Nimmo.
Nimmo shot six-under at the Murray Country Club’s par 72 course, winning the contest with only 66 shots and contributing to Marshall’s team win of 308.
“We are thrilled that Jay came out here and shot a low score,” Coach Whitaker said.
Tiger golfer Grant Whitaker had the pleasure of playing in the same group with Nimmo and said that he was a great competitor.
As for himself, Whitaker finished the day unsatisfied with his team-low round of 91, which is to be expected at the first competition of the year.
“I’m not as happy as I wanted to be, but I feel like I can improve and do better in the future,” he said. “Towards the end of this season, hopefully I can shoot better for regionals.”
Calloway County’s Tanner Crouch had the same type of attitude after shooting a 92.
“It was definitely a higher competition than what I play at. I think the most important thing was to just come out here and have fun,” Crouch said. “It’s the first tournament of the season, the scores are going to be a little higher. We just needed to come out here and do the best that we could do. I definitely think I could have picked up some strokes with putting and chipping, but I am overall satisfied.”
Miles, too, was satisfied with his teams performance.
“Most of the players came in under their average from last year, meaning they’ve improved, so I’m definitely pleased with that,” he said. “The four guys have done well. I’ve got a couple that have improved a lot that I think held it together well today.”
Calloway County’s Aiden Poston posted the lowest score of the day betweeen Murray and Calloway golfers with an 85.
As for the Murray High Tigers, Coach Whitaker is pleased with the amount of depth her team has this year, but she would like to see them increase their confidence.
“We just need to build our confidence,” she said. “Tournament play is different than practice. You’ve just got to settle yourself down and get comfortable, and that’s hard to do when you haven’t played a whole lot of tournaments. I’m just thrilled we’re out here with 14 boys on our team. That is great for Murray High golf. We just want to keep supporting them. We have some younger players and some first year players out here. I’m just hoping they’re having a good time, and they want to keep playing.”
Regardless of how anyone did on Friday, it’s safe to say that every team and every individual was just grateful to have the opportunity to compete when there are so many athletes who are very uncertain of what their season will look like.
“We’re so thrilled to have all of the top-area golfers come out today for the very first day that we can play. It was great to have everybody,” Coach Whitaker said. “We’re just thrilled to have a great regional start to the season. We’re so excited we can be out here. Other sports, unfortunately, are not getting to start their seasons, so we’re kind of celebrating that we can and hope that those others get too soon as well.”
