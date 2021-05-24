MURRAY—The Murray High School hosted the Murray All-Comers track and field meet Thursday night on the campus of Murray High School. The event included nine track and field teams from throughout western Kentucky including Murray High and Calloway County. It was the last competition before the regional championships for the Lakers and the Tigers. Murray High won the boy's team title with Calloway County finishing in third place. Calloway County ran away with the girl's championship while the Lady Tigers claimed the runner-up spot.
Murray High claimed three titles and had seven different athletes score points in the field events en route to winning the boy's team title. Rowdy Sokolowski won the pole vault for the Tigers, Keaton McCoy won the high jump, and Sebastian Lawrence claimed first place in the discus. Others scoring points in the field events for the Tigers were Gaige Jacobs - 2nd place in the discus and 5th in the shot put, Lawrence - 2nd in the shot put, Sokolowski - 3rd in the triple jump and 6th in the long jump, Lewis Bell - 9th in the long jump, and Peter Kerrick - 8th in the high jump,
McCoy was the top finisher on the track for Murray High with his runner-up showing in the 300-meter hurdles. Scoring in other track events for the Tiger boys came from Ashkahn Nabavi - 7th place in the 110-meter hurdles, Cullen Larkin - 8th in the 110 hurdles and 6th in the 300 hurdles, Xavier Biggers - 3rd in the 100-meters and 5th in the 200-meters, Dijon Miles - 6th in the 100, Christian Seavers - 6th in the 100 and 6th in the 200, Caleb Cauley - 7th in the 400-meter run. Murray High also scored points in all three of the contested relay events. The Tigers finished second in the 4x100-meter relay, fourth in the 4 X 400-meter relay, and fifth in the 4x800-meter relay.
The Calloway County boys were paced by wins in four events. Three of those wins came on the track as Aaron Fennel won the 200, Trystan Wright took first in the 300 hurdles, and the 4x100 relay team claimed first by one-tenth of a second. The Lakers got their remaining points on the track from Tate Weatherly - 2nd in the 110 hurdles, Timarian Bledsoe - 5th in the 100, Daniel Puckett - 4th in the 1600-meter run and 5th in the 800-meter run, David Foote - 5th in the 1600, Cohen McCartney - 5th in the 400, Landon McCartney - 8th in the 400, and Wright - 2nd in the 200.
Luke Johnson claimed the Laker's fourth win of the day in the shot put to go along with his fourth-place finish in the discus. The Lakers scoring in other field events were Luke Cullop - 7th in the shot put, Gabriel Carson - 5th in the long jump, John Durham - 8th in the triple jump, and Justin Morgan - 3rd in the pole vault.
The Calloway County Lady Lakers claimed four event titles and won the 4x100 relay on their way to the team crown. Sydney Naber won the 300 hurdles, Ainsley Smith won the 400, and McKenzie Davis nabbed first in the 200. Other scorers for Calloway County were Naber - 2nd in the 100 hurdles, Sayde Lowe - 3rd in the 100 hurdles, Davis - 2nd in the 100, McKenzie Love - 4th in the 100, Madison Futrell - 5th in the 1600 and 5th in the 800, Lexi McClure - 8th in the 400, Addi Schumacher - 2nd in the 300 hurdles, and Elle Carson - 2nd in the 200.
Calloway County garnered three second-place finishes in field events. Alec Rodgers was the runner-up in the high jump, Avery Poston claimed second in the long jump, and Lowe came in second in the triple jump. Others scoring points for the Lady Lakers were Lydia Bell - 3rd in the shot put, Maronda Sheridan - 4th in the discus and 10th in the shot put, Ginny Mikulcik - 7th in the discus, Lowe - 7th in the long jump, Ella Phillips - 6th in the triple jump, Olivia Anderson - 6th in the high jump, Naber - 5th in the pole vault, and Eowyn Gesler - 6th in the pole vault.
The Murray High girls won four individual events as they claimed the runner-up spot in the team standings. The Tigers' victories were posted by Jade Oakley, Rachel Trzepacz, and Kynzlee Fox. Oakley dominated the discus in winning by almost 23 feet, while Fox claimed first place in the pole vault. Trzepacz leaped her way to victory in the long jump and triple jump. Murray High also got points in the field events from Cammy Smith - 5th in the shot put, Kawai Olive - 2nd in the discus, and Erin Faulkner - 3rd in the pole vault.
The individual scorers on the track for the Tigers were Layla Green - 4th in the 300 hurdles and 7th in the 100 hurdles, Alyssa Watkins - 8th in the 100 hurdles, Ashley Vonnahme - 3rd in the 1600 and 4th in the 800, Jade Green - 7th in the 1600, Leah Jenkins - 9th in the 400, Isabelle Bourne - 10th in the 400 and 7th in the 800, and Farris Howard - 7th in the 300 hurdles and 9th in the 200. Murray High also scored points in every relay race as they claimed second in the 4x800, third in the 4x100, and fourth in the 4x400. n
