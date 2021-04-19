MAYFIELD—The Calloway County and Murray High School track and field teams traveled to Mayfield Saturday for the Fast Times at Mayfield High track and field meet. The event featured athletes from seven track and field teams from across western Kentucky. Calloway County won the boy’s competition in dominant fashion as they topped Paducah Tilghman by 191-127.5. Murray High finished in third with a score of 119.5. In girl’s action, Calloway County was a close runner-up behind Paducah Tilghman by a score of 176-174. The Murray High Lady Tigers came in fourth place.
Aaron Fennel dominated the short and intermediary sprints to lead Calloway County with individual wins in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter sprints. Fennel also anchored Calloway victories in the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays. Trystan Wright picked up wins in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles while Landon McCartney won the 800-meter run. Daniel Puckett rounded out the Calloway County boy’s individual wins by placing first in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.
The other individual athletes scoring points for Calloway County were Tate Weatherly - 3rd in the 110-meter hurdles, Timarian Bledsoe - 7th in the 100-meter sprint, Hunter Winebarger - 4th in the 400-meters, Cohen McCartney - 2nd in the 300-meter hurdles, Ethan Futrell - 2nd in the 800-meter run, David Foote - 4th in the 1600, Gabriel Carson - 4th in the 200, John Durham - 7th in the long jump and triple jump, Winebarger - 6th in the triple jump, Preston Guthrie - Like Cullop - 2nd in the shot put and 7th in the discus, Justin Morgan - 4th in the pole vault. The Laker’s depth showed up in the relay events as they finished in the top two in each of the relay events. Calloway County placed second in the 4x800 and the 4x400-meter relay to go along with their wins in the 4x100 and 4x200.
Gaige Jacobs swept the shot put and discus while Cameron Youngblood won the pole vault for the Tigers only victories of the day as Murray High excelled in the field events. Will Mitchum finished second in the discus and third in the shot put. Rowdy Sokolowski was the runner-up in the pole vault and Zavion Carman came in third in the high jump.
Luke Cross was the top individual finisher in the running events for Murray High as he posted a runner-up finish in the 3200. Cross also finished sixth in the 1600. The Tigers 4x200 team garnered the only other second-place finish on the track for Murray High. Other point scorers for the Tigers were Xavier Biggers - 6th in the 100, Christian Seavers - 8th in the 100, Nicolas Mitchum - 5th in the 800 and 8th in the 1600, Carman - 4th in the 400 and 5th in the 200, Caleb Cauley - 5th in the 400, and Ben Cauley - 8th in the 3200. The Tiger relay teams finished second in the 4x200, third in the 4x400, and fourth in the 4x800 and 4x100 to round out the scoring.
The Calloway County Lady Lakers claimed two individual titles and won two relay events on their way to a runner-up finish. Elle Carson won the 400 and Maronda Sheridan claimed the discus for the Lady Lakers only two individual wins. Calloway County also finished first in the 4x800 and the 4x400 relays.
Other scorers for Calloway County included Sayde Lowe - 4th in the 100-meter hurdles and 4th in the triple jump, Olivia Anderson - 3rd in the high jump, 5th in the 100, and 300-meter hurdles, Sydney Naber - 4th in the 300 hurdles, Drake Calhoon - 2nd in the 1600 and 3rd in the 800, McKenzie Davis - 2nd in the 100 and the 200, McKenzie Love - 4th in the 100 and 3rd in the long jump, Jaycee Crouch - 6th in the 400, Madison Futrell - 4th in the 800, Avery Poston - 4th in the 200 and 5th in the long jump, Sydney Lasley - 3rd in the discus, Ginny Miculcik - 4th in the shot put, Alec Rogers - 2nd in the high jump.
Abby Elmore had the top individual finish for the Murray High girls as she came in second in the 400 and third in the 200. Other scorers for the Lady Tigers were Alyssa Watkins - 6th in the 100-meter hurdles and 8th in the 200, Canyon Borque - 6th in the 100 and 5th in the 400, Ashley Vonnhame - 3rd in the 1600 and 5th in the 800, Cammy Smith - 4th in the discus and 6th in the shot put, and Makayla Alderman - 3rd in the shot put and 5th in the discus.n
