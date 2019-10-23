MURRAY — After losing their six-game winning streak last Friday night in the devastating 42-40 loss against Caldwell County, the Murray High football team has a lot of work to do before they take on Mayfield tomorrow night at 7 p.m.
Head Coach Keith Hodge said the Tigers need to be more consistent throughout the four quarters.
“It was too much of a roller coaster the other night and it leads to some big possessions for Caldwell,” Hodge said. “We can’t dial it back in big games. Giving up field position on a kickoff is still a big issue. We have to do better at tackling and containing on the kickoff.”
If the Tigers don’t get the little things right, a team like Mayfield will capitalize on every single small error. Mayfield is currently 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in the district. Murray High is 6-2 and 2-1.
Like Caldwell, Mayfield can move the ball around with ease offensively, but Hodge said Mayfield will add another layer to the competition.
“Mayfield mixes it up a ton and uses different personnel groupings to cause matchups,” Hodge said.
He added that the Cardinals’ special teams are probably the best unit that the Tigers have encountered all season long.
“We have to match their special team play,” Hodge said.
Murray High kicker Noah Merriss should be able to do his part. Merriss has completed 39 out of 41 attempted extra points. Meanwhile, Mayfield’s Micah Haley has completed 39 out of an attempted 43. Merris is kicking well this season with an accuracy rate of 66.7%. Haley is sitting at 60% accuracy.
All season long, Hodge has raved about the consistency of Merriss.
“You just know what you have with Noah,” Hodge said.
On Friday, the team will be striving to do what they do well, and that goes beyond kicking.
“We need to be able to complement our passing game with the run game and vice versa,” Hodge said.
With players like running back Charvelle McCallister, wide receiver Tommy Waldrop, and quarterback Hunter Utley, this goal should be very doable for the Tigers.
Waldrop has caught 50 passes this season for a total of 904 yards and 12 TDs. On the ground, McCallister has 688 yards rushing and has scored 11 TDs this season.
To top it all off, the Tigers have an extremely reliable quarterback in Utley. Utley has completed 145 passes with only three interceptions for 2313 yards and 30 TDs this season. Cardinal quarterback Jayden Stinson has completed 103 passes for a total of 2002 yards, and he has also thrown seven interceptions.
It’s obvious that Murray High is strong in both the run and the passing game so being able to mix things up should not be an issue tomorrow night. However, Mayfield also has a good mix of both with 19 rushing and 26 receiving TDs this season.
“Defensively, we need to slow them down and make them more predictable,” Hodge said. “First down is the key to that. If they are second short every time, we’re going to have a long night. It goes back to being mentally ready every play.”
This game will be the final determining factor in how Murray High ranks up in the playoffs.
“Playing them is always a big game but we need to focus on every snap being the most important snap of the year,” Hodge said. “The sense of urgency is off and on a little too much. It needs to be nonstop. Blocking and tackling are the biggest things we need to do well.”
This is the game the Tigers have likely had circled on the calendar all year and the battle should be worth the wait for fans.
