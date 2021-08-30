MURRAY— For new Murray Tiger head football coach Darren Bowling, the first on-field victory in his tenure came in a big way. The Tigers (2-0) were able to run away from the Calloway County Lakers (0-2) in the annual Crosstown Classic rivalry matchup to the tune of 293 yards, and the defense was able to hold off a Laker comeback in the 4th quarter in a 33-27 win.
Coming off a win over Crittenden County via COVID-forfeit, the Tigers were yet to actually see the field coming into the game. Senior linebacker-turned-running back Andrew Orr ran for 135 on 26 carries and bulldozed his way into the end zone two times in his first game running the ball. Tiger senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski efficiently ran the new triple-option offense that Bowling brought with him and installed into the Murray playbook, without turning the ball over all night.
Laker senior quarterback Kanyon Franklin kept the Lakers in the game until the end with a heroic effort which included two scores through the air and two on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to give the Lakers their first win in the series since 2016.
The scoring started when Orr scored his first career rushing touchdown from six yards out early in the first quarter, but was matched by the Lakers when Franklin threw to wide receiver and fellow senior Drew Hudgin — seven catches for 106 yards — on fourth down from 14 yards out to tie the score at 7-7.
The rivals then traded long touchdown runs in the second quarter as sophomore running back Xavier Biggers blazed for 80 of his 111 yards down the left sideline to score just 15 seconds into the quarter. Franklin then scored from 58 yards out just 53 seconds later at 4:52 left to knot the score at 14-14. A key score and possible game-changing and momentum-seizing opportunity slipped through the Lakers’ grip when a long 59-yard touchdown run from senior wide receiver Trystan Wright down the left sideline was called back due to holding. This would have most likely put Calloway in the lead heading into the locker room and in control of the game at that point. Instead, the teams went into halftime tied 14-14.
A second touchdown run from Biggers, this time a 12-yarder, with 7:17 left,was the lone score in the third quarter and put Murray up 21-14. Both teams then traded field position while Murray’s grinding rushing game ate up clock and didn’t give Calloway many chances to try again to take the lead.
“Murray just played better than we did,” said Calloway fourth-year Head Coach Chris Champion. “We made too many stupid mistakes. Murray came out and executed their gameplan. I thought Rowdy did a good job making choices with the ball, but we’re not going to take a moral victory here, we’re looking to win and we did too many silly things tonight. We’ve got to get our heads right.”
But what the sleepy third quarter lacked in offensive firepower and excitement, the fourth quarter did not disappoint. Orr’s second score came from the Laker 3-yard line to give Murray a 27-14 lead, which seemed possibly insurmountable with the Tigers’ ball-control running game style. But Franklin, who would rush for 117 yards Friday, and the Lakers had other plans. The senior quarterback gritted his way into the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown run which saw him bounce off of three Tiger defenders as he scrambled up the middle and edged the nose of the ball over the goal line while falling in with three minutes left to give the Laker faithful hope.
Murray then drove the length of the field and Sokolowski scored from two yards out with 1:17 left to put Murray up 33-21. Calloway still wasn’t finished however, as they made a long drive of their own and Franklin — 17-of-32 for 161 yards and two touchdowns — tossed to an open sophomore wide receiver Tate Weatherly in the back-right corner of the end zone from 15 yards away, to keep the Lakers’ chances alive with less than a minute left, down 33-27.
The subsequent onside kick, however, was pounced on by the Tiger special teams unit and Murray was able to kneel down on the Lakers’ hope for an epic comeback and walk out of Roy Stewart Stadium with their fifth consecutive win in the rivalry.
“It was an exciting game and the atmosphere was great,” said Bowling. “People here in Murray are awesome and Calloway’s fans came out to support their team and it was great. Who would’ve thought it would be the first game of the season as a new coach, but that’s the way it turned out. The guys played hard and got after it and I’m very proud of these guys that put in the time and effort in this heat everyday getting prepared for this.”
Bowling will now have to turn his Tigers’ attention to neighboring Trigg County (1-1), as he gets to coach his first home game in Ty Holland stadium next week. Champion’s Lakers get a great chance to get in the win column as they travel to Fulton County (0-2). Kickoff for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
