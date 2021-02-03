Murray boys fall to Marshall County 73-57

MURRAY – In a key Fourth District matchup, the Murray High Tigers fell to the visiting Marshall County Marshals 73-57 in Taylor Gymnasium Tuesday night. The Marshals (3-5) were playing without their leading scorer and the state’s number-one ranked player, Zion Harmon, but they didn’t let that keep them from scorching the nets, hitting almost everything they threw up on the night.
The Marshals used red-hot shooting all night long and balanced scoring to keep the Tigers on their heels for most of the night. Murray (6-3) found themselves perpetually trying to catch the Marshals and weren’t able to get over the hump and extended their losing streak against the neighboring rivals to three games. Led by senior guard Brady Miller’s 18 points, junior guard Quinn Smith’s 16 and sophomore guard Cole Mills’ 14, the Marshals did what they wanted offensively all night long.
“They played well on offense and we played too much one-on-one defense tonight,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “They got to spots where they were comfortable and made us pay. We have to be mentally tougher and get better on the defensive end. We are better than what we displayed tonight but we must do the little things to win games down the stretch.”
The Tigers trailed the visiting Marshals at the end of the 1st quarter 16-12, after Marshall County held sophomore guard and leading-scorer Grant Whitaker to only one field goal in the opening quarter.
The second quarter saw Whitaker hit his offensive stride a little better, scoring 10 of his team-high 20 points and the Tigers shot the ball better, scoring 16 points in the period, but Marshall County was able to knock down three three-pointers, as well, to keep pushing their lead, and take a 35-28 point advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Murray outscored Marshall 17-14 in the third period, thanks to some sharp-shooting behind the arc from junior forward Trey Boggess, as he scored eight of his 15 points in the period on 3-for-3 shooting, with a perfect 2-of-2 from deep. He also tied with Whitaker for the team-high in rebounds on the night with five. At the end of the third, the Marshals led 49-45.
Every time the Tigers would try to cut into the Marshals’ lead, Marshall County would have an answer. Junior point guard Charqwan McCallister hit a corner 3-pointer off a feed from Whitaker to cut the lead to one point with 7:00 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, but Marshall County came down the court and matched them with a long ball of their own, and that was as close as Murray would get for the rest of the game. The Marshals were able to keep the Tigers from making one of their lightning-fast offensive explosions like they have been known for this season by making clutch shot after clutch shot and free-throws when it mattered. Marshall was 17-23 from the free throw line, including 9-of-14 in the final quarter. The Marshals were able to spread the floor in the final minutes and hang on to get the win 73-57.
Whitaker finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. McCallister had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, senior forward Dijon Miles had four points and four rebounds, sophomore forward Colin Wilson and freshman forward Zavion Carman each had two points to round out the scoring for the Tigers.
Murray will now face a long stretch of three games in the next six days, as they host Hickman County on Thursday, Feb. 4, visit Greenwood Saturday Feb. 6 and then head to McCracken County on Monday, Feb. 8.
“I’m going to find some bench help,” said Curtis. “My guards are playing a lot of minutes and we are not making shots at the rate we are capable of.”
The coin toss for the Hickman game Thursday in Taylor Gymnasium is set for 7:30 p.m.
