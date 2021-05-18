MURRAY—The Murray Tigers got the bats going late in the game to give them the 8-3 come-from-behind victory over the Carlisle County Comets on Monday night.
After a quick first out, Carlisle got things going. Josh Newsome, on the first pitch, launched a shot to right field for a one out triple.
Murray’s Reese Wilson saved a run with a great catch in deep center field.
The Comet’s Carter Gibson hit a fly out to give Carlisle a 1-0 lead.
Carlisle extended the lead on an error by Murray to push the lead to,2-0.
Murray’s Andrew Orr was charged with an error to allow the run to score to push the lead to 3-0 for Carlisle.
“We’ve given up so many unearned runs,” Coach Sam Rushing said. “It’s been kind of our Achilles heel all year but in the last couple weeks, it’s really been a thorn in our sides.”
The Tigers had runners in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but could not respond to the Comet’s three runs.
Murray pitcher Kyle Crady and Carlisle’s Dylan Jewell started to find the strike zone and neither team could find a run through the second and third inning.
Abram McNutt got the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double to cut into the Comet lead, 3-1.
Murray looked to cut into the lead more with runners in scoring position and no outs.
Murray’s Carson Tucker hit a bomb to left field for a ground rule double to tie the game 3-3.
“The top of our order started to get on base,” Tucker said. “Then the four, five, six hitters, did their job and drove in runs so, I think ,really, we started to see a lot of pitches and having good at bats and getting on base helped.”
The Tigers took their first lead of the day on a Kade Gibson RBI single to give the Tigers the 4-3 lead.
Murray added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. An error by Carlisle made the lead 5-3.
Tucker hit an RBI single to push the lead to 6-3.
Austin Miller pushed the lead to 8-3 on a 2-run RBI single.
Tucker came in in the top of the seventh to close out the game for Murray.
He finished the game on a bounce back to himself where he tagged first base for the final out. n
