MAYFIELD—A three-run third inning by Graves pushed them to a 4-3 win over the Murray Lady Tigers on Monday night.
The runs were at a premium in the game as both team’s pitching was on point.
Murray’s Kylie Chapman went six innings, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts and four errors.
Graves pitcher Bailey Wimsatt went seven innings in the game and struckout 12 in the win.
Layne Latimer was the only Lady Tiger to record an RBI in the game as she was responsible for all three of the Murray runs.
Mackenzie Turley had a productive night at the plate. She had two hits in her three at bats.
Murray cut the game to 4-3 in the sixth inning on a RBI single by Latimer.
The Lady Tigers were not able to push anymore runs across late giving Graves the win. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.