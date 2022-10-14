MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club.
In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
Three eagles came from the same foursome, and a fourth eagle came very close to happening.
It went like this. Lee chipped in for his eagle from about 25 yards off the right rear of the green. Farmer then scored his eagle with a 30-foot downhill putt from above the hole.
Oliverio then sank his nine-foot putt from just below the hole for the third eagle. That left Buckingham, who came within inches of holing out from off the left front of the green, for what would have been the fourth eagle. However, his ball burned the edge of the hole, leaving him with a tap-in for birdie.
