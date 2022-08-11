MURRAY —Something that caused a large buzz in the region last week was the second running of the Big Machine Grand Prix in nearby Nashville.

This is one of the more unusual events to land in this area because it features a type of racing that, while huge in other parts of the country, plays second fiddle to more southern-oriented NASCAR. However, open-wheel Indy Cars — which are involved in the Indianapolis 500 each Memorial Day Weekend — can create much excitement, especially when running on the streets of Nashville.