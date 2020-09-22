MURRAY — After a building a quick two-set lead, the Lady Tigers stumbled a bit in the third set but rebounded to erase an eight-point deficit and defeat Trigg County in a 3-0 sweep (25-5, 25-8, 25-22) in Taylor Gymnasium Monday night.
The opening set took no time at all, as the Lady Tigers (4-4) surged ahead 12-2 behind strong serving from junior Farris Howard and Jade Oakley. Howard rattled off six-straight points, followed by a 10-0 run from Oakley. That opening set featured five service aces and just one service error. As the night continued, the service game continued to work well for the Lady Tigers, but the service errors came into play in the third set.
“They just came in and they were relaxed and focused to start off the game,” head coach Jennifer Westbrook said. “Serving is better than it was last year, but we still need to work on the consistency of it. Some of those (service errors) were just mental focus errors, but overall it’s much improved.”
With a 1-0 lead, the Lady Tigers kept their focus and once again utilized a big run to silence the Lady Wildcats. With the score 16-8, Oakley once again served the Lady Tigers to a win after nine straight points. Everything was going Murray High’s way headed into that third and final set, but Trigg County wasn’t ready to go away quietly.
The Lady Wildcats (0-4) came out strong and quickly built an 8-2 lead. That prompted a timeout from Westbrook to help get the players’ focus back on the game.
“I saw a lot of heads start to drop and at that point I just wanted them to come back together, regroup and go back out there and put into play what we do every day in practice,” Westbrook said. “I wanted them to know that I’m still confident in them and that they should be confident in themselves to pull back through and play to make up the deficit.”
Even after the timeout, the Lady Wildcats were able to continue to build their lead up to 11-3, but that’s when the Lady Tigers seemed to come out of the haze and lock back in.
“Mental focus is something that we’ve been working on throughout the entire season and I think coming off so strong to start, they just let had a letdown,” Westbrook said. “They didn’t stay on their toes and move as well to finish the plays that we needed to finish.”
The Lady Tigers put together little runs here and there and slowly crept back into the game, eventually tying it at 17. After an exchange of points, the score was once again tied at 19, and that was the last time that the Lady Tigers didn’t have a lad in the third set. They went on to finish on a 6-3 run and take the third set 25-22, thus completing the sweep.
Westbrook said that coming back from that deficit in the third set was something her team works on all the time in practice,
“We practice a lot on coming back from behind,” Westbrook said. “I think putting what we do in practice every day onto the court and not just stopping or quitting when we are behind and learning to fight through that has just become a part of the natural process.”
The win gets Murray High back to .500 on the season and could be a turning point for them as the season continues. They will face Carlisle County tonight with JV starting at 5:30 p.m. and varsity set to follow at home inside of Taylor Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.