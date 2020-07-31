MURRAY — After weeks of preparation, the Murray High golf team is ready to start the 2020 season with a tournament at the Murray Country Club Friday.
The opening tournament will feature more than 100 competitors and will include some top players from around the region like reigning state champion Jay Nimmo from Marshall County.
Head coach of the Tigers Denise Whitaker said they are looking forward to getting sports restarted.
“We are very excited and feel lucky that our sport allows us to obey the COVID guidelines and compete against other schools,” Whitaker said.
With the recent KHSAA ruling, golf is the only sport set to start on time. The Murrray High team has been practicing at the Murray Country Club with fundraising tournaments and practice rounds for quite some time and will look to start the season off on a positive note today.
After a solid season last year, the team hopes to make a run at the state tournament and at the least have some individuals qualify for a chance to play at state.
“We are very fortunate to have 14 boys and nine girls playing on our Murray High golf team this year,” Whitaker said. “We have great senior leadership and young, talented players who will continue the tradition of success for our golf team.”
Under the current pandemic, golf is one of the rare sports that allows for team play while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“We have taken temperatures, followed social distancing guidelines and still been able to practice as a team cheering each other on and supporting one another,” Whitaker said.
So, as the Tigers get set to take their first swing today, the competition will be filled with multiple teams, stout competitors and should be a great way to tee off on the new season.
“We have been practicing all summer and are very excited to start the season on the opening day by hosting our own Murray Invitational tournament,” Whitaker said. “We have a strong field with the top area golfers and our defending state champion, Jay Nimmo, competing.”
For the Tigers, the team consists of some newcomers as well as some familiar faces on both the boys and girls teams.
“We have seniors Jack Epperson and Jonah Morgan returning for the boys,” Whitaker said. “Grant Whitaker will join the seniors in helping to lead the team. Also, Tucker Blane, Kyle Crady, Lincoln English, Nick Holcomb, Kobe Watson and Scott Winchester are all improving their games and are working to help our boys team. On the girls side, we are so excited to support Mary Browder Howell and Claire Whitaker as they compete and work to earn state tournament bids. They have both been outstanding Murray High athletes and leaders. Our girls team is also strong with the skills of Macy Saylor, Jansyn Hays, Emerson Vaughn and Caroline Kim.”
The coronavirus has made an impact on the world of sports since March, but today the wait is over as high school sports get a chance to retake the stage and resume, hopefully ushering in a little normalcy to the world. The boys will tee-off at 8 a.m. Friday and the girls will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.