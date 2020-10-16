MARION — Except for one set Thursday night, visiting Murray High and Crittenden County staged a classic battle on the volleyball hardwood.
Two of the sets ended with the closest score allowable — winner by two points — while another ended with a four-point separation. In the end, it was the host Lady Rockets emerging with the most points, and the win, in four sets by scores of 25-23, 25-11, 24-26 and 25-21.
The loss drops Murray High to 7-10 on the season, while Crittenden evened its mark at 10-10. Earlier this season, these two teams also went four sets in Murray. That night, it was the Lady Tigers who took the win.
Thursday, the Lady Tigers were led by junior outside hitter Jade Oakley with 14 kills and nine service aces. Senior right side hitter Kate Morefield had 12 kills and 11 digs, while sophomore middle hitter Cori hood had eight kills, followed by junior middle hitter Farris Howard with seven.
Senior setter Lila Munsey had 12 assists, while junior setter Erin Faulkner had 11. Sophomore right hitter Klee Taylor had 16 digs, while senior libero Kawai Olive had 12 digs.
The Lady Tigers now enter postseason play in the Fourth District Tournament next week at Marshall County High School in Draffenville. Murray High faces the host Lady Marshals in a match set for Oct. 24 in the auxiliary gymnasium of the Marshall campus.
