MURRAY — Fort Campbell and Fort Knox became the first high schools in the state of Kentucky to cancel part of their fall sports seasons that includes football, soccer and volleyball. This comes after guidelines were issued by the Department of Defense Education Activity.
The two schools are military-connected and thus must follow guidelines that don’t allow for moderate infection risk activities or higher. Falling into the low risk category and still allowed by the schools are cross country, track and field, swimming, golf and tennis.
For Murray High, the impact of this decision is immediately felt in the football world. Fort Campbell is part of the Tigers district and was set to host their game this year. Instead, the Tigers are now left with a hole in the schedule and filling it won’t be easy.
“Not fun is a way to put it,” head coach of the Tigers Keith Hodge said. “Finding games has been very hard because you have to find the right week, plus travel comes into play. I know all of the coaches wish scheduling was easier, but like everything else over the past several months, we work with what we have. We are hoping to fill that spot any day now.”
When the KHSAA made their initial ruling to push the fall season back to Sept. 7, the Tigers entered scramble mode to fill the empty slot at the end of the year. Luckily, the Tigers found a perfect partner in the Calloway County Lakers and were able to reschedule the Crosstown Classic to the end of the regular season. Now, they have a new hole to fill and it’s going to be more difficult to fill this one because it’s in the middle of the season.
As COVID-19 continues to play a role in the way sports operate, Hodge said he feels for the players that are set to lose their season at Fort Campbell.
“I hate it for Fort Campbell but we understand,” Hodge said. “The whole situation is hard on everyone and big decisions have to be made. For us, it amounts to trying to fill that week with someone, but the bigger picture is, I hate seeing this for their seniors and the work their team put in.”
Not only does this decision give Hodge a new hole to fill, but it also gives him some hesitation about the fate of their season. With college conferences around the country postponing fall season and now a school within their high school district, the fear is that things could come to a rapid end. Still, he believes that if everyone followed the guidelines, a season is completely possible and should be considered.
“Of course we want to play, but we really need to have as many procedures and answers to questions that we’re all going to face as we battle through this,” Hodge said. “If everyone is on the same page that’s involved in athletics, it might be surprising how well this can work. There’s risk and reward for a whole lot of the choices we must make every day.”
For now, the Tigers have a seven-game schedule with hopes of filling at least one of their holes with a game. The second hole was their previous by week that was set to take place immediately before the Fort Campbell game.
