MURRAY — Before they pick up blitzes this season, the Murray High football team completes their annual trash pickup that has featured KY 80 for the last few years.
Starting around 8:30 a.m. yesterday, the Tigers were out cleaning up the road in their bright orange vests and filling bag after bag. They were at it for about three hours covering a large area.
“We try to cover a 12-mile radius with our different groups and get as many bags filled up as we can and every year we will have over 50 bags completely filled,” Murray High football head coach Keith Hodge said. “We usually shoot for around that 50-bag mark and just make sure we get those 12 miles covered.”
It takes a team effort to cover that kind of ground and Hodge said they typically get 100% participation from the team members.
“We’ll get the full team out here every year and get as many numbers as we can,” Hodge said. “Sometimes you have some players with a prior commitment, but for the most part, we get them all out here and they do a good job. I’m really impressed with how hard they work at this and I think the players see how important it is and the county offers it to us every single year. We’ve never had an issue of not being able to get out there and do this and we appreciate Calloway County letting us do this.”
The trash pickup has been around since Hodge took over as head coach and may be an even older tradition, but one thing is for sure – they will continue it as long as Hodge is the head coach.
“I think it started before I came to Murray, I know we are going on six years straight of doing trash pickup,” Hodge said. “Sometimes we get two in during the year, and sometimes it’s just one, but football does it every year and I think other sports from middle school and high school do it also and participate in doing one. It’s a great fundraiser for us and it’s also an excellent opportunity to get the players outside helping the community.”
In the past, the team cleaned up other roads, but in the last few years they’ve returned to KY 80 and it’s been good to them.
“The past few years we’ve hit Highway 80,” Hodge said. “It works out good for us because we’ve got some space that allows us to get a lot of bags filled up and we can cover a lot of miles and this highway has been really good for us to be able to come out here and get this done.”
As for the fundraiser part of this community service, Hodge said they get paid by the county for the work they complete.
“The county pays you per mile, per group, that you use so it adds up pretty good for us with a little bit of fundraising,” Hodge said. “It’s always a really good thing for us to try and get funds any way we can and the main thing is being able to get out here and help the community and the county get some trash cleaned up. We get these guys out here seeing a different side of things and get a little work in.”
The Tigers are now ready to tackle the season after their annual community service fundraiser.
