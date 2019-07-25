MURRAY —Murray High is making a great effort to increase the amount of participation in the sport of tennis for young ages. Yesterday, kindergarten through eighth grade camp attendees met at Murray High tennis courts to get some one-on-one tips from Professional Mel Purcell himself.
Murray High has been hosting these types of camps for local kids since last summer.
“We’re trying to build interest in the community with the kids at a young age, trying to build a love of tennis for them,” Coach Chris Allen said. “We just want them to have fun and play.”
Allen explained that instilling an interest and passion for tennis in these young kids will persuade them to play at the high school level when they are eligible.
Allen’s goal in hooking kids in the game of tennis at a young age seems to be successful. Two 11-year-old girls expressed the amount of joy they had at the Murray High tennis camp yesterday.
Maddie Kough said, “It was really fun because I got to hit with some of the high schoolers, and my friend Greer Miller.”
Miller has been playing tennis for six years.
“I really like this camp,” she said. “It helps us learn a lot. Oh my gosh! I just love it.”
The two girls were equally excited about having the opportunity to practice with Purcell.
“It’s fun. He’s really funny, and he makes cool trick shots,” Kough said.
Yesterday, Purcell kicked off the day by demonstrating how to hit a forehand, backhand, volleys and serves.
“We’ve just been doing rotations with the kids on those four things, so they learned how to swing a forehand, a backhand, volleys and serves,” Allen said.
Purcell said he is more than happy to assist with this camp and those similar to it.
“My goal for life is really just to enhance the sport of tennis,” he said. “It’s an honor to actually come out and teach on courts that are named after you.”
Purcell added that while participation in the sport of tennis has gone up for adults, it has decreased for young people. Therefore, it’s more important now than ever to expose young children to the sport.
“Also, it’s just fun to come out and see the kids play,” Purcell said. “It’s the game of a lifetime. It’s fun to come out and work with the kids. That’s what I plan on doing for the rest of my life. I’m not involved with Murray State anymore, so I’m just trying to do as much for the game of tennis as I can.”
Sessions for this camp will take place today as well as Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.
Allen encouraged those interested to take a look at the “Murray Calloway Youth Tennis” Facebook page.
He said,“That’s where we post everything that’s coming up, and we do other camps throughout the fall.”
