PADUCAH—The defense of the Hickman County Lady Falcons held the Murray Lady Tigers scoreless in the 3-0 win in the All “ A” Classic championship in Paducah on Thursday.
The game started off as a pitcher’s duel between Murray and Hickman County.
Kylie Chapman allowed three hits through the first three innings while Jacey Rose did not allow a hit for Hickman County through two innings.
Murray had an early scoring opportunity in the top of the third with runners on second and third with no one out.
Rose was able to get out of the inning on a fly out, a strikeout and then a throw out to first to get out of trouble in the third.
Hickman County got the first one of the game on a bunt from Rancey Skaggs.
The Lady Falcons added to the lead on a RBI single from Bella Batts that scored Skaggs to give Hickman County the 2-0 lead going into the top of the fourth inning.
Murray looked to cut the lead in the fourth with two outs.
Victoria Burton hit a double with two outs to give the Lady Tigers another scoring opportunity.
The Lady Falcons held on to their 2-0 lead after Chapman flew out in foul territory for the final out .
Hickman County looked to add to their lead with one out and a runner on second in the fourth inning.
Chapman was able to keep the score 2-0 on a strikeout and a pop out to get out of the fourth.
Rose through five innings had allowed two hits but no runs. Murray had base runners but could not get those runners to home plate.
The Lady Falcons in the bottom of the fifth again had runners in scoring position with one out.
Rose with one out scored a RBI single to extend their lead 3-0.
Murray could not get anything going on offense. The Lady Falcons defense held and did not allow the Lady Tigers to get anyone on base in the sixth inning.
The Lady Tigers came down to their final three outs in the top of the seventh down three.
Murray could not find the answer to Rose and went down in order in the seventh to end the game 3-0. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.