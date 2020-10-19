PRINCETON — The Murray High defense came up huge at the half-yard line on the last play of the game Friday night to cap a crazy ending and stop the Caldwell County Tigers 41-34 at Tiger Stadium in Princeton.
On fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, the Tigers (4-2, 1-0) finished their first district game strong by not letting the home team around the edge and into the end zone in a play that never should have happened.
Trailing 34-31 with five seconds left in regulation, Caldwell called a timeout and then lined up for a 52-yard field goal attempt to try to tie the score, followed by Murray head coach Keith Hodge calling his own timeout to try to ice Caldwell kicker Blake Vivrette. Out of that timeout, Caldwell instead attempted a last-ditch effort, Hail Mary pass from the Murray High 35 on fourth-and-two to try to win the game. Caldwell senior quarterback Russ Beshear heaved the football to the end zone and, as the pass fell incomplete, the game seemed to be over.
Instead, Murray High was called for multiple penalties, one of which was for roughing the passer, that moved the ball forward to the 12-yard line, which gave Caldwell an untimed down and a much closer and more manageable field goal attempt, of which Vivrette had already made one of the same distance six minutes earlier. The junior place-kicker stepped up and calmly put the ball through the uprights as time expired to force the extra period.
Murray High started overtime from the 10-yard line, per high school regulations. Junior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski gave the Tigers the 41-34 lead on a two-yard run on third down, completing a masterful performance by the signal-caller on the night, making up for some bad decisions and forced throws over the last three weeks.
Sokolowski ran for three scores and 146 yards on the ground, complemented by another good game by senior running back Brendan Dahncke and his 89 yards with a score. More importantly, however, were Sokolowski’s game-managing skills, a point of emphasis by Coach Hodge to the junior. He finished 7 for 12 on completions, but with no interceptions, which had plagued him the last three games. He also tossed two touchdowns to go with 146 yards in the air. A better performance from the Tiger leader was much-needed, as they were without starting running back Charvelle McCallister once again.
“Rowdy played very well,” boasted a proud Hodge. “He managed the game and played extremely hard. We had a lot of designed runs for him, but the biggest thing was how we took care of the ball and did some really good things up front.”
Caldwell County jumped out early to try to set the tone for the night, with a 65-yard touchdown pass on their first play from scrimmage to give them the early 7-0 lead. Beshear, who was excellent as well, completed 15-20 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, most of which went to receiver Baron Wells, with 173 receiving yards and two scoring catches.
Sokolowski started the 2nd quarter off with a bang on Murray’s first play from scrimmage, with a 50-yard pass to junior Andrew Orr to tie the score at 14-14. He tossed a 56-yard touchdown to freshman Zavion Carman, his first TD catch as a Tiger, in the 3rd quarter to put Murray up 28-21.
Beshear hit his first seven passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. That streak was ended by a Dahncke interception and return inside the Caldwell 5-yard line with six minutes to go in the first half that led to a touchdown. Murray High did give up 374 yards of total offense to Caldwell, but made enough key plays when it counted to help secure the victory, especially the goal line stand at the end, when Dahncke and junior lineman Devin Lee pushed the Caldwell ball-carrier out of bounds.
“Huge goal line stand,” said Hodge. “We made a heck of a play on the last play. We were able to string it out and not let their back get up field and we stopped him short.”
Individually, the Tigers filled the defensive stat sheet better this week. Orr led the defense with six solo tackles, while senior linebacker Ashkahn Nabavi contributed four of his own, a sack and a tackle-for-loss. Senior lineman Gaige Jacobs added two tackles-for-loss, as well.
The Tigers will need a whole-team effort for 48 minutes next week, as the Mayfield Cardinals (5-1, 2-0) come to town red-hot after beating Ballard Memorial 68-8 and on a five-game winning streak, in a battle for first place in the Class 2A First District.
“Mayfield is Mayfield,” said Hodge. “We have to have the best week of practice we’ve had all year, get healthy and play our best game; four quarters of hard-nosed football.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Ty Holland Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.