MURRAY — By bringing back senior Calli Carver for the 2019-2020 season, the Lady Tigers are returning more than just their second-leading scorer from last year. They also bring back a humble and kind team leader.
Yes, Carver finished the season with 368 points and a team-high of 257 rebounds, but she also is someone her team can look up to on and off the court.
Murray high head coach Tom Foust said, “She has a very infectious personality that people want to follow. Even without her knowingly leading, she is.”
The Lady Tigers have five incoming freshmen on the team, and even before the season started, Foust informed Carver that her leadership would be the driving force for her younger teammates.
“I said ‘Calli, these girls look up to you more than you can ever imagine. Just by you being you and being a hard worker, they will follow you to the end,’” Foust said. “She doesn’t have to go out of her way. She does what Calli does and everybody follows.”
A true team leader is one who makes an effort to get to know their teammates even when off the court.
“I see everyone in the hallway,” Carver said. “I don’t know if everyone likes me, but I wave, and I smile at everyone. I just like to keep them up and going throughout the day.”
And after school, Carver brings that energy to practice as well.
“Calli is just a force that keeps us going every day,” Foust said. “She’s super consistent no matter what the attitude is. If I need energy built back up at practice after a lull, I know I can go to Calli.”
Carver makes an effort to clap and encourage her teammates even when things aren’t going so hot.
“Even if we don’t get our goal, then we just keep going and keep trying,” Carver said.
However, Carver’s opponents don’t see her as the same smiling player that her teammates do. They see her as an obstacle.
“Calli has tremendous footwork,” Foust said. “She has a good outside shot. Unless you have an athletic big, she’s hard to guard. She plays tremendous out of pick-and-roll. Any spot you need her, she’s more than willing to fill. She’s going to be a tough assignment for anybody.”
Since Carver serves her team in so many different ways, she finds it necessary to stay after practice to put in some extra drilling practice.
“She’ll stay 30, 45 minutes after practice,” Foust said. “She’s the first one on the floor to get stretched. We start every practice with form shooting, and she’s the first one leading in charge on that, which I think is very, very underrated.”
Carver also plays for the Murray High softball team but said that basketball is definitely her favorite sport.
Carver’s love for the sport started way before she can even remember. Her mother played when she was young and then became a basketball ref for 21 years. Basketball is quite literally in Carver’s blood.
“There’s nothing that will change my mind,” Carver said. “I love basketball. My favorite thing about basketball is the team. In softball, you play as a team, but you’re your own person. You have to hit well on your own. In basketball, you have to play as a team to even get close to winning.”
Carver has been very successful in the sport she loves. She has been a main contributor to the Lady Tigers remaining undefeated in the region, but she still wants to improve.
“I don’t really want to stop here,” Carver said. “I want to keep getting better and keep improving.”
One specific area Carver would like to improve in is free throws.
“Last year, I didn’t hit as many free throws as I needed to, so I’ve been trying to do that and make more moves to the goal. That’s mainly what I’ve been working on.”
She ended the 2018-19 season with 62 free throws made out of 104 attempted for a percentage of 59.6.
Carver is eager for the new season to begin and is ready to show the public what she and her team are capable of.
“Last year, everyone thought they were going to beat us, and we proved them wrong, so this is another year of that mentality for us,” she said. “I’m a senior this year. I have to pick everybody up.”
