MURRAY — Murray High School seniors Mary Browder Howell and Ethan Kjellberg were named as 2020 Heisman High School Scholarship School winning recipients.
Howell and Kjellberg were among 3,600 students recognized for their outstanding academic, athletics and community service achievements by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance.
Howell and Kjellberg, 2021 MHS graduation candidates, applied for the honor, which included certain requirements.
These included having a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.00 or better), being participants of at least one of 48 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and having proven leadership in his/her school and community.
The Heisman High School Scholarship School honorees extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing the exemplary, game-changing differences made every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them. The Heisman High School Scholarship, presented by Acceptance Insurance, extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding male and female scholar-athletes.
Howell is the daughter of Renee and Jason Howell, Murray. Kjellberg is the son of Brent and Dayon Kjellberg, Murray.
