MURRAY — Two tickets were punched to the All-A state tournament in Frankfort by Murray High Thursday night in the sectional matchups between Murray High and University Heights. The girls won 4-2 and the boys won 3-2 for the clean sweep of the Blazers.
For the girls, the start was not ideal. In the 27th minute, the Lady Blazers scored to take a 2-0 lead and momentum seemed to be in their favor, but less than a minute later, Makira Bomar scored to cut the deficit in half. That goal started the comeback and the momentum swing.
“They had the momentum and they had scored two, so for us to be able to put one in the back of the net and answer was huge,” Lady Tigers head coach Shauna Traylor said. “We didn’t put our heads down. I never saw it, and that was a positive…It was just a big thing.”
With the momentum shifting, the Lady Tigers regrouped at halftime and came out focused and determined in the second half. After 13 minutes of offensive pressure, the Lady Tigers got their equalizer from Angela Gierhart. She delivered on a free kick outside of the box and found the corner of the net.
“As soon as we tied it up I felt confident we weren’t going to penalty kicks,” Traylor said. “I felt that we were going to get the next goal…It just made me feel more comfortable and I knew we had the momentum.”
The go-ahead goal came from Madeline Howell on a long-distance shot the floated over the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.
“I just remember saying, ‘Hit it one time. Don’t settle the ball and don’t stop it,’ and she (Howell) put a nice left-footed bloop shot in,” Traylor said. “She’s going to give us those every now and then. She’s not our goal scorer, but that’s a great spot for her to have a good hit and that was exciting for the girls because that put us up 3-2.”
As good as the offense was, the real story was the defense and how they handled Grace Pape. The senior leader for the Lady Blazers has made a name for herself as a long-distance shooter and a top-tire scorer. On Thursday night she was held scoreless thanks to the efforts of Payton Wray.
“Peyton had a job tonight, and it wasn’t man-marking because I didn’t want her to feel like all she had to do was defend because she helps us on the attack,” Traylor said. “But, I knew Grace was going to be quick and I didn’t want Angela to have to worry about marking her, so I challenged Peyton tonight. Her job was to mark Grace when she was on defense…she did a great job.”
After the girls cleared the field and the celebration subsided, the boys prepared to take on the Blazers with some players saying, “It’s our turn.”
The game began with brutal physicality and immediately it was clear the game would be a dog fight.
“Physical doesn’t begin to describe it,” Tigers head coach Jared Rosa said. “There was so much pushing and shoving going on. I think we kept our cool a little bit better than the other guys and that paid off in the end.”
As the two teams battled, the opening half looked like it would end in a draw, but Farris Jameel had different plans as he followed up on a cross into the box and the Tigers drew first blood.
When the halftime whistle blew the Tigers held a 1-0 lead and they felt like they had found an area of opportunity, specifically on corner kicks. Senior Gabe Taylor could be heard telling his teammates, “Just keep winning corners. We will get one (a goal) tonight.”
The second half featured constant pressure from the Tigers offense as they forced the issue and the defense broke down mentally.
“Once we started really leaning on their defense in the second half they would foul us every other time down the field and we’d get chances,” Rosa said. “I’m proud of them.”
After a foul in the box, Chase Renick converted the penalty kick and the Tigers held a 2-0 lead. UHA didn’t go away quietly though, as their top goal scorer, Will Bryan found the back of the net to draw within one.
Moments later, Taylor proved to his teammates he was right about the corners. Renick delivered a ball into the box off a corner kick and Taylor buried it to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.
“I normally try to position myself on the back post,” Taylor said. “Chase played a great ball and I ran on to it and got my head above the defender and just hit it with my forehead into the goal. It was the best possible ball from Chase. Props to him.”
The Tigers believe that corners are an area that they can outmatch some teams due to their height. Last night they made one count.
“We have a lot of height, which is an advantage we have on other teams, so if Chase plays a great ball into the box we have so many opportunities to get our head on it,” Taylor said. “We get great opportunities off of it and we’ve got to keep doing it.”
Bryan scored a second goal with 15 minutes left to play, but the defense of the Tigers tightened up and held on to the lead as the game clock expired.
“We played 80 minutes out here and I’d say 65 of those minutes were ugly,” Rosa said. “There were some good plays and good moments, but man it was just a fight all the way.”
Now, the Tigers will make a trip to Frankfort where they will look to extend their six-game winning streak.
The Lady Tigers will play Saturday at 8 a.m. CST and the Tigers will play at 6 p.m. CST.
