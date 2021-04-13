HOPKINSVILLE—The Murray High School Tigers swim team recently traveled to Hopkinsville for the 2021 KHSAA Region One Swimming and Diving Championships and returned to Murray with three team championship trophies.
The Tigers swam away from the competition as they won the combined team title and both the boys and girls regional championship.
The event was held at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center on the campus of Hopkinsville High School. Region One in swimming and diving encompasses all of western Kentucky from Henderson and Hopkinsville west to the Mississippi River.
Murray High won the boy’s competition over runner-up Madisonville North Hopkins by a score of 368-286 while the Tiger girls won their regional championship over Hopkinsville 429-295.5.
The Tigers combined score of 797 was well ahead of runner-up Madisonville North Hopkins’ 505.
The Lady Tigers won the meet in a dominant fashion as swimmers from Murray High won six of the 11 total events at the meet.
Student-athletes from Murray High that took first place in individual events on Saturday were Meg Robinson in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke, Jenna Turley in the 50-yard freestyle, and Coral Brogan in the 100-yard butterfly.
Murray High also won two of the three relay races. Brogan, Robinson, Katelynn Stanczyk, and Turley combined to win the 200-yard medley and the 400-yard freestyle relays.
Other medal winners for the Murray High girls were Stanczyk in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, Julianne Schmitz in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle, Sasha Patel in the 200 individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke, Maya Reed in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Amelie Johnson in the 100 butterfly and 500-yard freestyle, Turley in the 100 freestyle, Brogan in the 500 freestyle, and Isabella Bourne in the 500 freestyle. Sasha Patel, Hanna Scott, Johnson, and Schmitz teamed up to medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay for the Tigers.
In the boy’s competition, Daniel Klukan won the 100-yard freestyle for the Tigers lone win in an individual event. Klukan, Isaac Bourne, Gabe Turley, and Ashkahn Nabavi teamed up to win the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays for Murray High.
Superior depth proved to be the key to success for the Tiger boys. Nabavi, Bourne, and Cooper Eye all medaled in the 200-yard freestyle to kick off the individual events. Other medal winners for Murray High were Mason McCallum in the 200-yard individual medley, Klukan in the 50-yard freestyle, Turley in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke, Nabavi in the 100 freestyle, Eye in the 500-yard freestyle, and John Outland in the 500 freestyle. The quarter of Eye, McCallum, Outland, and Peter Kerrick medaled in the 400-yard freestyle relay to round out the Tiger medal winners.
Murray High head coach Sara Smith was proud of the ability of her team to overcome adversities on their journey to the school’s first regional championship. Murray High swimmers had to deal with Covid-19 like everyone else but also had to endure a cold pool and a suspension of team practice for several weeks because the heater in the pool had to be replaced.
“This season has been unlike any other,” Smith said. “Adversity has been thrown at our swimmers multiple times this season, and they rose to the occasion on Saturday. Their hard work and dedication paid off on Saturday as the first Region One Championship title in Murray High history. Every single swimmer played a part in achieving this monumental goal we’ve had since the beginning of the season.”
The Tiger swimmers will now turn their attention to preparing for the KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet to be held at the University of Kentucky Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington on Saturday, April 24.
