MURRAY — Defense was the key Saturday for Murray High in the boys and girls soccer games against St. Mary for the All-A Regional championship. The Lady Tigers won 8-0 and the Tigers won 4-0 to advance to the next round of the All-A tournament where they will both face University Heights on Thursday at home.
Through 35 minutes of play in the girls game the score was still 0-0 despite the fact that Murray had dominated every aspect of the game. Finally, in the 35th minute, freshman Makira Bomar broke the ice and scored to begin the onslaught.
“I was just thinking, ‘It’s hopefully going to come (through the first 35 minutes),’” head coach Shauna Traylor said. “We had talked about it before the game started. It doesn’t have to be a pretty goal. I said, ‘Who wants to have the hustle goal? It can be anything,’ and Makira Bomar had that. The first goal wasn’t pretty, but she finished it after it was knocked in there three or four times. That goal started us off.”
After Bomar scored the pressure seemed to release and the goals started to come in bunches. Just three minutes later sophomore Kyra Jones scored to give the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead headed to halftime. Over the course of the second half goals were scored by Hollis Bourque, Jones, Angela Gierhart and Peyton Wray. Jones recorded a hat trick (three goals), while Bourque finished with a brace (two goals).
With the girls already crowned the All-A Regional champs, the boys wanted to add to the celebration and it took less than five minutes for them to build a 2-0 lead over the Vikings. The speedy start was the second game in a row that the Tigers had scored in the opening five minutes.
“We picked up right where we left off on Thursday night,” head coach Jared Rosa said. “We were aggressive, going into challenges really tough and winning balls in the midfield and we found some space in behind the back line. When we can do that and get into the box a little bit we are really dangerous. That first goal, Boggess crossed it into Abraham (Leon) and he put it away first chance, and from there we didn’t really look back.”
The second goal was scored by Caden Cain and from that point the Tigers never let up. The offense kept attacking and the defense was stellar holding the Vikings to just four shots all night. It was that defensive effort that had Rosa smiling after the game.
“I feel like they are starting to figure some things out about their spacing and judging the ball a little bit better,” Rosa said. “We’ve changed a little bit and we really want to focus on the play in the middle-third of the field, so I’m telling the guys that if they need to take a touch, to take a touch, but get the ball to the midfield and let them put the work in.”
With that strategy, the defensive line continued to feed good balls into the midfield and even into the offensive end for the attacking players to make runs. The Tigers lead 2-0 at the half and came out firing away in the second half, but it took 20 minutes for them to score their third goal. On the play, Boggess once again set up a teammate for his second assist when he slotted a pass to Leon for his second goal.
To end the game on a high note, Patrick Jones put a shot away and gave the Tigers their final goal of the night for the 4-0 win.
Next up will be UHA for both teams in doubleheader action at home on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. with the girls game.
The last time the girls met UHA was in the All-A classic last season. That game ended in a 4-3 loss for the Lady Tigers via penalty kick shootout. It’s a loss that they want to avenge this year.
As for the boys, it has been two years since they faced UHA in a game that ended with a 2-1 win for the Tigers. That game also took overtime and eventually penalty kicks to decide a winner.
