MURRAY — After taking last week off, the Murray High Tiger football team is back to the grind, and head coach Keith Hodge is hoping Murray bounces right back to where they were two weeks ago — when the boys brought their season record to 4-1 after defeating the priorly-undefeated Trigg County Wildcats 64-27.
“Not playing last week will be a challenge,” Hodge said. “You get out of routine and rhythm a little bit, so we need to find that early and not let being off cause issues with timing and etc.”
Hodge said that the biggest challenge for getting back into the groove of things on Friday will be setting the tone early against the Fort Campbell Falcons.
“We’ve done that well this season, and we don’t need to back track on that,” Hodge said. “We can’t overlook the little things just because we’re now past the half-way point of the season.”
Getting out of routine and taking days off is something that worries the Tiger football team, but they continue to do it every year during their bye week.
“The main thing we still see is the injury bug,” Hodge said. “We aren’t fully healthy, and the week off didn’t help as much as we wanted with that. We were a little sluggish early in the week, but it’s picked back up. The guys are ready to play.”
Fort Campbell, the Tiger’s opponents for Friday night, have yet to win a single game this season. However, Hodge said that the Falcons have been moving and throwing the ball well against good teams this season.
“If we can put them in second and third long situations, we can hurt their game plan and what they like to do,” Hodge said. “First down will be big on both sides of the ball. Their scheme defensively can hurt us some so we have to execute getting to the perimeter early to set some things up.”
Despite nagging injuries that may cost players some game time, the Tigers should be able to add another win to their record on Friday night.
“This group has really decided to buy in and take ownership in several big areas,” Hodge said. “It’s a very close group, and just like any family, you have your struggles, but they are growing in a lot of areas each week. The biggest thing moving forward is putting it all together and focusing on hitting our stride at the right time.”
Hodge is most impressed with how his players are able to bounce back to adversity.
“This group understands it and focuses on it,” Hodge said. “As they grow together, they realize how to perform better as a unit, and that’s huge when you have 11 people on the field plus guys that can go in at any moment. We still can grow when it comes to communication. We tend to hold back too much in that area.”
Including Friday, the Tigers only have five games left in the regular season. If they keep up their momentum, they have the potential to accomplish great things in the post-season.
