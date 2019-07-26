MURRAY — Like Rafiki from “The Lion King” said, “It doesn’t matter. It’s in the past.” Last season is in the past for the Murray High Tigers boys’ and girls’ golf teams, and things are notably different this year.
There is a new head coach, Denise Whitaker, who was officially announced back in May, and there are several new players ready to tackle the golf courses. Another big change comes from the KHSAA in the form of a rule change. Previously, the winner and the runner-up at the regional meets advanced to the state tournament, but no longer will that be the case. Now the only team that will advance is the region winner. They will also take the top seven individual qualifiers not on the winning team.
During the previous season, just one individual qualified for the state tournament for Murray. That was boy’s golfer Brogan Welsh, who shot a 79 at the regional tournament. Marshall County won the region and McCracken county earned runner-up and a trip to the state tournament, but under the new rules, this region just got even tougher because that second spot is gone.
With Whitaker taking over in May, she immediately got to work rebuilding the roster and getting some practices going.
“We started in June. We wanted to get the kids together and build some excitement,” Whitaker said. “We also had to do some fundraising and I’ve been so pleased with their motivation in practice. I’ve been so thrilled with the parents and all of their support. We have a lot of new parents but that’s what is key to any sport, you build the program and we definitely are trying to do that.”
The roster this year includes 10 girls and 14 boys which is a huge step in the right direction.
“We’ve had some years where we struggled to have five (golfers) to fill a team, so we really wanted to change that and to try to make sure these young players are coming out and getting started and just offering them support,” Whitaker said. “Hopefully they will get to play in some matches as sixth or seventh players, to even have a JV match, we’d love to do that as well.”
Of the 24 total golfers, nine are seventh graders and some are just starting out.
“We have quite a few seventh graders and eighth graders out here. Some of them out for the first time which is understandable in golf,” Whitaker said. “You don’t have little league programs so, we are trying to build that and trying to develop what they have and encourage them because golf, I believe, is the hardest sport to play. So we just want to try to encourage them to keep trying and to keep working at the different swings and shots.”
The boys side will rely on last year’s state qualifier, Welsh, to carry the load as the low scorer.
“We only have a few returning boys. Brogan leads our way and he’s been such a great leader already,” Whitaker said. “He’s been out here at every practice and that shows our younger players that he values this. He’s playing a lot on his own but he’s coming out and he values his team so that’s been great for them to see but we are just trying to support him because we want him to do great things.”
Being a leader is something that Welsh said he’s more than capable of handling. He’s ready for the role.
“It really means a lot that I can now be the leader of the team and if any of the guys need assistance or have the game-day nerves, I can help them stay calm,” he said. “I’m just really looking forward to enjoying my last season as a Murray High Tiger and I am grateful for the teammates and coaches I can do it with.”
Welsh said part of what makes him so successful is his laser focus on game day, which is why he felt that he could really help his teammates with the nerves.
“I’d say the strength of my game is my mental toughness because I can maintain my focus whether it’s practice, a match, a playoff, or tournament. I always tee it up with a goal in mind,” Welsh said.
Fellow teammate Jack Epperson said the team goal is to simply be better than last year and to make it to All-A state.
“We’ve just got to play as a team and work as a team,” Epperson said.
If the boys are going to make some noise this year, though, they will need Welsh, and Whitaker thinks he has the talent to do it.
“We look for him to be a Division 1 golfer, and so he’s going to be a top golfer in the region and we’re very excited about that as well,” Whitaker said. “They are looking for Brogan’s leadership and they want the team to do well for him for his last season. Can we bring home a boys All-A regional title? Boy, we’d love it. We want to be in contention for that.”
As for the girls, there are no seniors but that doesn’t mean there is no experience. In fact, it is quite the opposite. Mary Browder Howell, Claire Whitaker and Caroline Kim are returning as juniors and all expected to be top finishers in matches.
The goal for the team starts with the All-A regional, a tournament the Tigers have won several times in a row.
“We want to defend,” Whitaker said. “We’ve had that All-A regional title for six or seven years in a row and we definitely want to keep that going. We have Mary Browder and Claire who have been at the All-A regional and they’ve done well regionally and qualified for state. We want to keep those things going and we’d love to qualify for state as a team but we have a tough Marshall County girls team to compete with so we’ve got to work super hard.”
Just two years ago when Claire, Howell and Kim were freshmen, the Tigers were able to secure the runner-up spot to advance to state. Now with the new rules, the path to state is much more difficult considering the wealth of talent in the region.
“When they took away that second team, the runner-up team not qualifying for state, that hurt us, but that just means we’ve got to work harder,” Whitaker said. “That’s a challenge and we’ve just got to get out there and keep playing and focusing on our swings and focusing on our entire game and we can do it.
“Mary Browder and Claire are great leaders on our girl’s team and we brought back Caroline Kim and Jansyn Hays and now we have two seventh-graders that we are very excited about in Macy Saylor and Emerson Vaughn. Those two girls have been playing. Macy has been playing in a lot of Junior PGA events and we look for her to help us out and get that All-A title and hopefully a regional title.”
Claire had similar sentiments about the road to state.
“It is very competitive this year,” she said. “We have good teams like Marshall and McCracken still up there and since the rules changed this year, it’s going to be a little harder to get to state, which means we will just have to work harder as a team.”
With the season not too far away, the Tigers have been hitting the course and Epperson said he likes the fact that they got such an early start this year.
“I like the fact that we had practices before dead period, which we didn’t have before,” Epperson said. “We are actually starting to practice and I think the changes are going to be better for us in the long run.”
Those practices are great for building team chemistry and now and then something great happens. Like a hole-in-one that happened this week by Claire.
“We were so excited! How fun is that?” Whitaker said. “Does it ever happen in your life? We just went crazy. It was a great night for our team. The boys were all excited. They weren’t around her but they heard the cheers.”
“It was awesome. That was my first one,” Claire said. “I’ve always talked about it with my dad and it was kind of a race to see who could get a hole-in-one first, so it was a personal connection and a great sports moment.”
The Tigers will certainly welcome a few more of those from Claire and the rest of the team as they get set to tee-off the season with a title as the ultimate goal.
