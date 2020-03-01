MURRAY — On senior night, Anthony Smith and Jaiveon Eaves went out they way any senior would want to—as champions.
After a second-half assault led by Tevin Brown, the Racers won 75-61 over the Austin Peay Governors, and once again found themselves OVC regular-season champions. Head coach Matt McMahon took a moment postgame to address the fans in the stands and had a message for Athletics Director Kevin Saal.
“Kevin (Saal), you’re going to have to crunch these banners in tighter. We’ve got to make room for another one up there,” McMahon said in front of the crowd of over 8,000 in the CFSB Center.
For the third-straight year, the Racers will add a banner to the rafters. It’s something that McMahon said he wanted for his players because of all of the hard work and dedication they’ve put in this season.
“It’s rewarding because you want the players to get that experience that they just had (Saturday night),” McMahon said. “I’ve gotten to do all of that. (I) got to do it as a player. Been blessed to do it as an assistant coach and now as a head coach, but you want your players, when they come to play for you, you want them to get their degree, you want them to win championships, you want to get to play in front of sold-out arenas, you want them to get to go to the NCAA tournament, you want them to have those special moments, so it’s very rewarding.”
After one half of play, the Racers and Govs were locked into a fight. Murray State held the slight advantage 36-33 as they headed to the locker rooms, but something was different about the Racers when they came back to the floor in the second half.
“We wanted it,” Eaves said. “You could tell just coming out of the locker room. You could just look at everybody’s face and tell that we wanted it.”
Eaves finished the night with 13 points and was one of five Racers to score double-digits. His teammate and fellow senior Smith once again showed up in the biggest game of the year. His last double-double came against Belmont in front of the home crowd, and he saved his best for last as he scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
“It was an emotional night for me,” Anthony Smith said. “Last year, this time around, I was hurt and I made it a strong emphasis during the offseason to put in a lot of work and it all came through.”
“These guys have worked extremely hard all season long to put themselves in a position like this to have an opportunity like this,” McMahon said. “To see them come out and take full advantage of it and play so well, our two senior Jaiveon Eaves and Anthony Smith were fantastic, and you always want your seniors to have a senior night that they will remember and cherish for the rest of their lives. I’m sure they will enjoy this one.”
As the Racers prepared this week, Smith showed great leadership and sent a message to the team. He told them they were destined to win a championship and he delivered.
“I told my teammates coming into this week, ‘We’ve got to prepare right because we’re not going home without that championship on our shoulders,’” Smith said. “We came in and locked in, mentally focused, locked in on what coach (McMahon) had to tell us and we got the job done.”
Brown had a 10 point second half and finished with 15 points in the game, while Chico Carter Jr. and KJ Williams scored 12 and 15 respectively. Williams even added 11 rebounds to secure the double-double alongside Smith.
The effort and energy were there from start to finish for the Racers, and even though they turned the ball over 16 times and only hit 14-21 from the free-throw line, they overcame the deficiencies to earn a share of the title (with Belmont).
“Every team in the country has some deficiencies or some weaknesses, and we’ve got to make up for those in other areas,” McMahon said. “It starts with relentless effort, toughness, character, defending, and rebounding. I thought we did those things again tonight.”
With the win and a Bruins win, the Racers earned the two-seed in the OVC tournament and won’t play until Friday at 9 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville. There is a strong possibility that they could face off against Austin Peay again unless Eastern Illinois or Jacksonville State pull off an upset in the quarterfinals.
