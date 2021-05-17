MURRAY—Eight different Lady Tigers recorded an RBI on senior-day against Community Christian in the 16-1 three-inning mercy-rule win.
Makenzie Turley, Marlee Riddle, Victoria Burton and Kylie Chapman each recorded two RBIs in the win.
Angela Gierhart, Emily Dawson, Sydney Wyatt and Layne Latimer also recorded RBIs in the game.
“I knew that I needed to set a tone for our underclassmen,” Gierhart said. “ I just knew that if I get a hit then they would have the confidence to also get the hit.”
Kylie Chapman pitched in the win for the Lady Tigers. Chapman recorded six strikeouts in the win.
Gierhart came in to pitch late in the game as well.
Nine of the 10 players in the Murray lineup had a hit in the game.
Wyatt, Riddle and Latimer led the team with three hits on the day.
The Lady Tigers go on the road to play Graves on Monday and then play a tough a McCracken County at home on Tuesday. n
