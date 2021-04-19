MURRAY—The Murray Lady Tigers bounced back from their All ’A’ Classic loss with a 4-0 win over Graves County on Friday.
Graves could not figure out pitcher Kylie Chapman in the circle for the Lady Tigers.
She gave up six hits in the game and allowed no runs in the seven innings she pitched.
Chapman had nine strikeouts in the game after recording only two in the title game against Hickman County.
Graves was able to hold the game close through the first three innings but the bats of Murray came alive in the fourth inning.
The Lady Tigers recorded three runs in the inning.
Maddie Riddle got the scoring going for Murray in the inning on a two run RBI double to give the Lady Tigers the 2-0 lead.
Victoria Burton scored Riddle on a RBI double herself to extend the lead to 3-0.
Graves tried to respond in the top of the fifth but again could not figure out the pitches from Chapman.
Murray added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single from Makenzie Turley to give the Lady Tigers the 4-0 lead.
Turley led the Lady Lakers in hits with two hits in her three at bats.
Murray finished with seven hits four of those hits were recorded as doubles.
Chapman pitched a total of 25 innings since Monday April, 12. n
