MURRAY — Murray Middle put its undefeated eighth-grade season on the line Tuesday night in the first round of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Football Playoffs against a McCracken County team that had given it one of its toughest games in the regular season.
In fact, the Tigers had to score in the fourth quarter to escape with a one-point win early in the season. Fast forward several weeks later and things were not nearly that dramatic.
The Tigers put this game on ice very quickly, charging to a 24-6 halftime lead and cruising from there to a 40-6 victory over the Mustangs at Ty Holland Stadium.
“We played that earlier game in our third week and, honestly, I think we are a better team now than we were back then,” said Tiger Head Coach Hugo Hernandez, whose team moved to 9-0 with Tuesday’s win.
“One thing was that our offensive line played better and I think, the first time we played them, we were a little confused with (McCracken’s) alignment. That was also what I would consider to be our first big test (at McCracken’s field in Lone Oak, consisting of artificial turf) and we were playing a bigger team and facing an atmosphere up there that you don’t see very often.”
Tuesday night, the Mustangs were on the Tigers’ grass home field and were met by a fast start from the home team. Murray Middle scored on its first four possessions to take control of the contest.
“In the first game, we gave up three big runs for scores so we did a much better job of not allowing that this time,” Hernandez said. “Now, they did score their touchdown at the end of the first half so that sent them into halftime with some momentum, plus they were getting the ball to start the second half, so we told our kids that we had to come out playing hard in the third quarter. We told them that it was 0-0.”
Message received. The Tigers responded by promptly forcing a three-and-out on the Mustangs’ first possession of the third quarter, then put the game away with a scoring drive.
Collin Winters had two touchdown runs, while Tristan Dennis added one score each rushing and receiving. That touchdown catch was courtesy of quarterback Daven Hood, who also added two rushing scores in the win.
Now, the Tigers will face a short bus ride on Saturday afternoon to Mayfield to battle the host Cardinals at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30.
This is also a rematch of a tight game from earlier this season as the Tigers took a 20-12 win by scoring the winning TD with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter after Mayfield had tied the game with about seven minutes left at Ty Holland.
Hernandez said he expects a real battle on Saturday.
“That’s a hard place to play,” said Hernandez of one of western Kentucky’s oldest stadiums, home to the third-winningest high school program in the nation. Its middle school program has not been bad over the years, either.
“We have to stay focused, especially on defense. They have a running back who can go 80 or 90 yards on one play but that’s what you get when you play them.
“But I love the fact that these kids love to compete. That’s why we’ve been so successful.”
A sendoff for the team has been scheduled for 1:15 Saturday afternoon from the field house behind the middle school campus. This will be the second of two games on the schedule at War Memorial so fans are urged to arrive at the stadium early.
