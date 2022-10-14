Murray Middle

Murray Middle quarterback Daven Hood (3) receives blocking help from linemen Owen Howell (65) and Preston Hill (77) earlier this season against Calloway County at Ty Holland Stadium.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Murray Middle put its undefeated eighth-grade season on the line Tuesday night in the first round of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Football Playoffs against a McCracken County team that had given it one of its toughest games in the regular season.

In fact, the Tigers had to score in the fourth quarter to escape with a one-point win early in the season. Fast forward several weeks later and things were not nearly that dramatic.