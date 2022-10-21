MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs.
The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier meeting at Jay F. Buckley Field in Mayfield, won by Murray High, 30-8. No, Tuesday’s contest was much harder to win as the Tigers ran into turnover problems and could not pull away from the determined Graves team, again playing on its home field.
However, win the Tigers did. Yes, it was tougher, even uglier, but the 12-6 final score meant two things.
Murray Middle remained undefeated and is now preparing for the SWKY title game on Saturday against a very solid Owensboro Middle ball club.
“Very thankful,” said Tigers Head Coach Hugo Hernandez, whose team will face a very strong Owensboro Middle team Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield for the SWKY title.
“This group is second to none. It’s the most fun group of kids and most fun group of parents I’ve had in the seven or eight years since I’ve been back (this is fifth as head coach),” he said. “But going back to (a dramatic 22-20 win over Mayfield last week at War Memorial), it’s like I told them then … this team is special.”
Murray Middle (10-0) seemed headed toward another easy night with the Eagles as it staked its claim to an early 6-0 lead. Quarterback Daven Hood found Gage Chapman on a 29-yard screen pass to the right side for the score and that was followed by the Tiger defense forcing a punt on Graves’ first possession.
That is when the Tigers began issues with ball security. After recovering their own fumble on the scoring drive, the Tigers fumbled at about the Graves 30-yard line. The Eagles then used a pass interference penalty to set up the tying touchdown for a 6-6 tie at the end of the first quarter.
Murray Middle again drove the ball well on its ensuing possession, but another lost fumble ended that drive the Eagles’ 40. Graves could not move the ball and the score remained tied at halftime.
Murray Middle then got the eventual game-winning score after stuffing the Eagles on their initial third-quarter possession. Hood’s six-yard run, set up by a 50-yard gain from back Tristan Dennis, put Murray Middle up 12-6 with about four minutes left. And when the Tigers stopped a fourth-and-short chance for Graves at their 30 to open the fourth quarter, victory seemed to be in their grasp.
Murray Middle drove the ball to the Graves 20 and faced 4th-and-4 with less than four minutes left. However, the Eagles held, then used three 15-yard penalties (for pass interference, roughing the passer and grabbing the facemask) to move the ball to the Murray Middle 30 with less than two minutes left. However, the Tigers held firm on four downs and ran out the clock.
Before the decisive defensive stand, Hernandez said he did something that was rare this season, call timeout. Called one after the interference penalty. Then, he called a second one with Graves facing a third-and-long situation.
“Honestly, (assistant coach Jermi Olive) had mentioned to me before the game, ‘Hey! I’ve been keeping track the last 10 games and you’ve called only six timeouts. I just want to make sure that you know to use them, if needed,’” Hernandez recalled, recalling the feeling of accomplishment after the clock had struck 0:00.
“It’s one of those feelings that comes when you’ve set a goal at the beginning of the season, but don’t really know if it’s realistic. I mean, I was talking to our coaching staff after our first scrimmage and I said, ‘Hey! I think we’ve got something special here,’ and a couple of my coaches kind of joined in and said, ‘Yeah! We’re gonna run the table!’
“But you know football and you know that you have to have some things go your way during the season and, fortunately, they have. Still, I think this kids are too young to understand what pressure is. They just come out and play and that’s what I love about this group.”
In assessing Owensboro Middle, Hernandez said the Red Devils have all of the tools necessary for a big playoff run. They are well coached, very disciplined, possess speed at every position and have the resume. The Red Devils enter Saturday 9-1 with their only loss coming to a very strong Bowling Green team.
Kickoff is set for 4 this Saturday as Murray Middle plays a very rare role at War Memorial, one that may have never happened in the many years Mayfield and Murray have fielded football teams at any level.
A Murray Tiger team will be the home team.
“It’ll be different,” Hernandez said, with a bit of a chuckle.
As was the case last Saturday, a community sendoff for the Tigers is scheduled prior to their departure for Mayfield. A spokesperson for the program said fans are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at Ty Holland Stadium. The bus will leave at 1:15.
