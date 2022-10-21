Dennis runs

Murray Middle's Triston Dennis runs the ball as teammate Gage Chapman (20) provides blocking help Tuesday night against Graves County at Jay F. Buckley Field in Mayfield. Chapman scored the first touchdown in the Tigers' 12-6 win that sent them to Saturday's Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs title game with Owensboro Middle.

 SARA MILLER/ For The Ledger

MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs.

The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier meeting at Jay F. Buckley Field in Mayfield, won by Murray High, 30-8. No, Tuesday’s contest was much harder to win as the Tigers ran into turnover problems and could not pull away from the determined Graves team, again playing on its home field.