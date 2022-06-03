MURRAY —Football fans wishing to enjoy something related to their sport as they wait for the regular season to return later this summer might have something to satisfy their craving this weekend.
On Saturday, the Murray Middle School football program will play host to the Tigertown Throwdown, which consists of a 7-on-7 tournament that will involve other area teams. This is something that developed during the 1990s and essentially amounts to touch football with helmets and is especially geared toward working on passing games.
This high-paced style of play will begin the day’s festivities, starting at 9 a.m. at Ty Holland Stadium on the Murray Middle campus.
This will be more for quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs, as well as linebackers.
However, this is also going to be a day for the larger players as well. Also incorporated into this day of football will be what is being dubbed as the Big Man Challenge.
This consists of a series of activities specifically designed to test linemen — offensive guards, tackles and centers, as well as defensive tackles and ends. Events included in the Big Man Challenge are the five-man sled push, 1-on-1 quarterback sack/protection challenge, the lineman team tug ‘o war, the farmer’s carry, shuttle run and the Tracker tire flip challenge. All events with the Big Man Challenge are timed.
Admission will be $8 for adults and $5 for students with kids 5 and under free.
