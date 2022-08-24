MURRAY — Sports passes to Murray High and Murray Middle games will be on sale at the Murray Middle campus today during lunch. Please make checks out to Murray High Athletics or Murray Middle Athletics.
The following sports passes are available:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MURRAY — Sports passes to Murray High and Murray Middle games will be on sale at the Murray Middle campus today during lunch. Please make checks out to Murray High Athletics or Murray Middle Athletics.
The following sports passes are available:
1. Middle School Student All Sports Pass $25
2. District Wide Student All Sports Pass $50
3. Middle School Family Passes $100
4. District Wide Family Passes $200
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.