MURRAY —Tonight begins a quest that the Murray Middle School football program hopes will make an already superb year even better,
The undefeated Tigers will face McCracken County in the first round of the West Kentucky Conference Championship Playoffs at 7 p.m. at Ty Holland Stadium. With a win, the Tigers will at Mayfield on Saturday.
“It’s been a solid year for us,” said Tigers Head Coach Hugo Hernandez, whose team completed the regular season with an 8-0 mark. “We have 41 players total (between eighth, seventh and sixth graders) and a lot of them have been playing up the past couple of years and they’ve been beaten up, but all of that experience has shown up. Twenty to twenty-two of them are eighth graders, but those younger kids are just as important as the ones who actually are on the field because they provide us with our scout team.
“They’re excited. The community has been backing these kids and those people realize that these kids are the future Murray High football and we’ve got something special going.”
Perhaps interestingly, though, Hernandez said that he does not believe his team truly understands the importance of going undefeated in the regular season.
“I don’t think they understand how rare this is,” he said. “We always are playing teams that are bigger than us (except for Mayfield), so it really is special and I hope that, as they get older, they’ll realize that this is not something that happens every day.”
With a win, Murray High would put itself in a rematch with a Mayfield team it defeated, 20-12, a few weeks ago at Ty Holland. Murray High put together a clutch drive that ended in a touchdown with two minutes remaining after the Cardinals tied the game with about seven minutes left.
